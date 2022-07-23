Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Problem 10
Chapter 17, Problem 10

You are a genetic counselor, and several members of the family whose pedigree for an inherited disorder is depicted in Genetic Analysis 17.2 consult with you about the probability that their progeny may be afflicted. What advice would you give individuals III-1, III-2, III-4, III-6, III-8, and III-9?

Analyze the pedigree chart to determine the inheritance pattern of the disorder. The filled symbols (black squares and circles) represent affected individuals, while the unfilled symbols represent unaffected individuals.
Identify whether the disorder is autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, X-linked dominant, or X-linked recessive based on the pattern of inheritance. For example, if affected individuals appear in every generation and both males and females are affected, it is likely autosomal dominant.
Determine the genotype of each individual in the pedigree. For autosomal recessive disorders, affected individuals are homozygous recessive (aa), while carriers are heterozygous (Aa). For autosomal dominant disorders, affected individuals are either heterozygous (Aa) or homozygous dominant (AA).
For each individual (III-1, III-2, III-4, III-6, III-8, III-9), calculate the probability of passing on the disorder to their progeny based on their genotype and the genotype of their partner. Use Punnett squares to visualize the inheritance probabilities.
Provide advice to each individual based on the calculated probabilities. For example, if an individual is a carrier of an autosomal recessive disorder, they have a 50% chance of passing the carrier status to their child if their partner is unaffected, and a 25% chance of having an affected child if their partner is also a carrier.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a diagrammatic method used to trace the inheritance patterns of traits or disorders through generations of a family. It helps genetic counselors and researchers understand how a genetic condition is passed down, identifying affected and unaffected individuals, and determining the likelihood of occurrence in future generations.
Inheritance Patterns

Inheritance patterns refer to the ways in which genetic traits are transmitted from parents to offspring. Common patterns include autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, X-linked dominant, and X-linked recessive. Understanding these patterns is crucial for predicting the probability of offspring being affected by a genetic disorder based on the genotypes of the parents.
Genetic Counseling

Genetic counseling is a process that provides individuals and families with information about genetic disorders, including risks, testing options, and implications for health. Counselors help interpret genetic information, guide decision-making, and support families in understanding the emotional and social aspects of genetic conditions, particularly when considering the health of future progeny.
