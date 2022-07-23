A mutation in Arabidopsis immutans results in the necrosis (death) of tissues in a mosaic configuration. Examination of the mitochondrial DNA detects deletions of various regions of the mitochondrial genome in the tissues that are necrotic. When immutans plants are crossed with wild-type plants, the are wild type, and the are wild type and immutans in a 3:1 ratio. Explain the inheritance of the immutans mutation and a possible origin of the mitochondrial DNA deletions.