Draw a graph depicting the relative amounts of nuclear DNA present in the different stages of the cell cycle (G₁,S,G₂,M). On the same graph, plot the amount of mitochondrial DNA present at each stage of the cell cycle.
Outline the steps required for a gene originally present in the endosymbiont genome to be transferred to the nuclear genome and be expressed, and for its product to be targeted back to the organelle of origin.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Endosymbiotic Theory
Gene Transfer Mechanisms
Protein Targeting and Import
What are the differences between the universal code and that found in the mitochondria of some species? Given that some changes (UGA =stop→Trp) have occurred multiple independent times in evolution, can you think of any selective advantage to the mitochondrial code?
What is the evidence that the ancient mitochondrial and chloroplast endosymbionts are related to the alphaproteobacteria and cyanobacteria, respectively?
Consider the phylogenetic tree presented in the following figure (Figure 17.17). How were the origins of secondary endosymbiosis in the brown algae determined?
You are a genetic counselor, and several members of the family whose pedigree for an inherited disorder is depicted in Genetic Analysis 17.2 consult with you about the probability that their progeny may be afflicted. What advice would you give individuals III-1, III-2, III-4, III-6, III-8, and III-9?
A mutation in Arabidopsis immutans results in the necrosis (death) of tissues in a mosaic configuration. Examination of the mitochondrial DNA detects deletions of various regions of the mitochondrial genome in the tissues that are necrotic. When immutans plants are crossed with wild-type plants, the are wild type, and the are wild type and immutans in a 3:1 ratio. Explain the inheritance of the immutans mutation and a possible origin of the mitochondrial DNA deletions.