Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle GenomesProblem 20
Chapter 17, Problem 20

In 1918, the Russian tsar Nicholas II was deposed, and he and his family were reportedly executed and buried in a shallow grave. During this chaotic time, rumors abounded that the youngest daughter, Anastasia, had escaped. In 1920, a woman in Germany claimed to be Anastasia. In 1979, remains were recovered for the tsar, his wife (the Tsarina Alexandra), and three of their children, but not Anastasia. How would you evaluate the claim of the woman in Germany?

1
Collect DNA samples from the remains of the tsar, Tsarina Alexandra, and their children to establish a genetic profile.
Obtain a DNA sample from the woman in Germany claiming to be Anastasia.
Use mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, as it is maternally inherited and can be compared between the woman and the remains of the Tsarina and her children.
Perform autosomal DNA analysis to compare the genetic markers between the woman and the known relatives of the Romanov family.
Evaluate the genetic data to determine if there is a match between the woman’s DNA and the Romanov family’s DNA, which would support or refute her claim.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Analysis

DNA analysis involves examining genetic material to establish identity or familial relationships. In the context of evaluating claims of identity, such as the woman in Germany claiming to be Anastasia, DNA testing can compare her genetic markers with those of known relatives or remains. This scientific method provides a reliable means to confirm or refute claims of lineage.
Historical Context

Understanding the historical context surrounding the events of the Russian Revolution and the fate of the Romanov family is crucial. The chaotic political climate, the execution of the royal family, and the subsequent rumors of survival, particularly regarding Anastasia, shaped public perception and the legitimacy of claims made by individuals. This context helps in assessing the plausibility of such claims.

Forensic Anthropology

Forensic anthropology is the application of anthropological methods and techniques to legal contexts, particularly in identifying human remains. In the case of the Romanov family, forensic anthropologists can analyze skeletal remains to determine age, sex, and ancestry, which aids in confirming identities. This field is essential for evaluating claims based on physical evidence.
