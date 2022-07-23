Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle GenomesProblem 22
Chapter 17, Problem 22

Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) in plants has been exploited to produce hybrid seeds. Specific CMS alleles in the mitochondrial genome can be suppressed by specific dominant alleles in the nuclear genome, called Restorer of fertility alleles, RF. Consider the following cross:
♀CMS 1Rf 1/Rf1 rf2/rf2 × ♂CMS2rf 1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2
What genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₁? If some of the F₁ plants are male fertile, what genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₂?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the genetic system involved. Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) is determined by mitochondrial genes, and fertility restoration is controlled by nuclear genes. In this problem, CMS1 and CMS2 represent different mitochondrial genomes, while Rf1 and Rf2 are nuclear alleles that restore fertility. Dominant Rf alleles restore fertility, while recessive rf alleles do not.
Step 2: Analyze the parental genotypes. The female parent has the mitochondrial genome CMS1 and nuclear genotype Rf1/Rf1 rf2/rf2. The male parent has the mitochondrial genome CMS2 and nuclear genotype rf1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2. Note that the mitochondrial genome is inherited maternally, so all F₁ offspring will inherit CMS1 from the female parent.
Step 3: Determine the nuclear genotypes of the F₁ offspring. Perform a Punnett square for each nuclear gene. For the Rf1 gene, the cross is Rf1 × rf1, resulting in F₁ genotypes Rf1/rf1. For the Rf2 gene, the cross is rf2 × Rf2, resulting in F₁ genotypes Rf2/rf2. Combine these results to get the nuclear genotypes of the F₁ offspring: Rf1/rf1 Rf2/rf2.
Step 4: Predict the phenotypes of the F₁ offspring. Since the F₁ plants inherit CMS1 from the female parent, their male fertility depends on the nuclear alleles. The presence of at least one dominant Rf allele (Rf1 or Rf2) restores fertility. In this case, all F₁ plants have both Rf1 and Rf2 alleles, so they will be male fertile.
Step 5: Predict the genotypes and phenotypes in the F₂ generation. To determine the F₂ genotypes, perform a dihybrid cross for the nuclear genes Rf1/rf1 and Rf2/rf2. Use a Punnett square to calculate the combinations of these alleles. For phenotypes, consider the combinations of Rf alleles: plants with at least one dominant Rf allele (Rf1 or Rf2) will be male fertile, while plants with only recessive rf alleles (rf1/rf1 rf2/rf2) will be male sterile.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytoplasmic Male Sterility (CMS)

Cytoplasmic male sterility is a genetic condition in plants where the male reproductive structures are non-functional due to specific mitochondrial mutations. This trait is often utilized in hybrid seed production, as it allows for the creation of hybrids without the need for male parents. CMS is typically inherited maternally, meaning it is passed down through the egg cell from the mother plant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:56
Plant Gamete Terminology

Restorer of Fertility (Rf) Alleles

Restorer of fertility alleles are dominant nuclear genes that can suppress the effects of cytoplasmic male sterility. When present, these alleles restore the male fertility of plants that would otherwise be sterile due to CMS. The interaction between CMS alleles and Rf alleles is crucial for determining the fertility of hybrid plants and is a key factor in breeding programs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present at a given locus, while phenotype is the observable expression of those genes, including traits such as fertility. In the context of the F₁ and F₂ generations, understanding the genotypes resulting from specific crosses helps predict the phenotypes, including whether plants will be male fertile or sterile based on the presence of Rf alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the most likely mode of inheritance for the trait depicted in the following human pedigree? 

1002
views
Textbook Question

In 1918, the Russian tsar Nicholas II was deposed, and he and his family were reportedly executed and buried in a shallow grave. During this chaotic time, rumors abounded that the youngest daughter, Anastasia, had escaped. In 1920, a woman in Germany claimed to be Anastasia. In 1979, remains were recovered for the tsar, his wife (the Tsarina Alexandra), and three of their children, but not Anastasia. How would you evaluate the claim of the woman in Germany?

417
views
Textbook Question

The dodo bird (Raphus cucullatus) lived on the Mauritius Islands until the arrival of European sailors, who quickly hunted the large, placid, flightless bird to extinction. Rapid morphological evolution such as often accompanies island isolation had caused the bird's huge size and obscured its physical resemblance to any near relatives. However, sequencing of mitochondrial DNA from dodo bones reveals that they were pigeons, closely related to the Nicobar pigeon from other islands in the Indian Ocean. Why was mitochondrial DNA suited to the study of this extinct species?

759
views
Textbook Question

Wolves and coyotes can interbreed in captivity, and now, because of changes in their habitat distribution, they may have the opportunity to interbreed in the wild. To examine this possibility, mitochondrial DNA from wolf and coyote populations throughout North America—including habitats where the two species both reside—was analyzed, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed from the resulting data. A sequence from a jackal was used as an outgroup, and a sequence from a domestic dog was included, demonstrating wolves as the origin of domestic dogs. What do you conclude about the possibility that interspecific hybridization occurred between wolves and coyotes on the basis of this phylogenetic tree?

444
views
Textbook Question

Considering the phylogenetic assignment of Plasmodium falciparum, the malarial parasite, to the phylum Apicomplexa, what might you speculate as to whether the parasite is susceptible to aminoglycoside antibiotics?

422
views
Textbook Question

Elysia chlorotica is a sea slug that acquires chloroplasts by consuming an algal food source, Vaucheria litorea. The ingested chloroplasts are sequestered in the sea slug's digestive epithelium, where they actively photosynthesize for months after ingestion. In the algae, the algal nuclear genome encodes more than 90% but not all of the proteins required for chloroplast metabolism. Thus it is suspected that the sea slug actively maintains ingested chloroplasts, supplying them with photosynthetic proteins encoded in the sea slug genome. How would you determine whether the sea slug has acquired photosynthetic genes by horizontal gene transfer from its algal food source? Discuss the steps required for heritable endosymbiosis to eventuate, and their plausibility.

674
views