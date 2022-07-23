Skip to main content
Chapter 17, Problem 23

Wolves and coyotes can interbreed in captivity, and now, because of changes in their habitat distribution, they may have the opportunity to interbreed in the wild. To examine this possibility, mitochondrial DNA from wolf and coyote populations throughout North America—including habitats where the two species both reside—was analyzed, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed from the resulting data. A sequence from a jackal was used as an outgroup, and a sequence from a domestic dog was included, demonstrating wolves as the origin of domestic dogs. What do you conclude about the possibility that interspecific hybridization occurred between wolves and coyotes on the basis of this phylogenetic tree?

Understand the context: The problem involves analyzing a phylogenetic tree constructed from mitochondrial DNA sequences of wolves, coyotes, and other related species. The goal is to determine if interspecific hybridization (breeding between species) occurred between wolves and coyotes.
Review the concept of a phylogenetic tree: A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that shows evolutionary relationships among species based on genetic data. Closely related species will have sequences that cluster together, while more distantly related species will be farther apart on the tree.
Identify the role of the outgroup: The jackal sequence serves as an outgroup, which helps root the tree and provides a point of comparison to determine the evolutionary relationships among the other species.
Examine the placement of wolf and coyote sequences: If wolf and coyote sequences are intermixed or form a shared clade (group), this suggests genetic exchange between the two species, which could be evidence of interspecific hybridization. If their sequences are distinct and form separate clades, this would suggest no significant hybridization.
Consider the inclusion of the domestic dog: The domestic dog sequence is included to demonstrate its evolutionary origin from wolves. This provides additional context for interpreting the relationships among the species but does not directly affect the analysis of wolf-coyote hybridization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interspecific Hybridization

Interspecific hybridization refers to the mating and reproduction between individuals of different species, resulting in hybrid offspring. This phenomenon can occur when species share overlapping habitats and have compatible reproductive mechanisms. In the context of wolves and coyotes, understanding the potential for hybridization is crucial for assessing their evolutionary relationship and genetic diversity.
Phylogenetic Tree

A phylogenetic tree is a diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on their genetic characteristics. It illustrates how species are related through common ancestry and can indicate the degree of genetic divergence. In this case, the phylogenetic tree constructed from mitochondrial DNA sequences helps visualize the genetic connections between wolves, coyotes, and other canids, providing insights into their evolutionary history.
Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) is the genetic material found in mitochondria, the energy-producing organelles in cells. It is inherited maternally and is often used in evolutionary biology to trace lineage and relationships among species. Analyzing mtDNA from wolves and coyotes allows researchers to assess genetic similarities and differences, which is essential for understanding the potential for interspecific hybridization and the evolutionary history of these species.
Textbook Question

In 1918, the Russian tsar Nicholas II was deposed, and he and his family were reportedly executed and buried in a shallow grave. During this chaotic time, rumors abounded that the youngest daughter, Anastasia, had escaped. In 1920, a woman in Germany claimed to be Anastasia. In 1979, remains were recovered for the tsar, his wife (the Tsarina Alexandra), and three of their children, but not Anastasia. How would you evaluate the claim of the woman in Germany?

Textbook Question

The dodo bird (Raphus cucullatus) lived on the Mauritius Islands until the arrival of European sailors, who quickly hunted the large, placid, flightless bird to extinction. Rapid morphological evolution such as often accompanies island isolation had caused the bird's huge size and obscured its physical resemblance to any near relatives. However, sequencing of mitochondrial DNA from dodo bones reveals that they were pigeons, closely related to the Nicobar pigeon from other islands in the Indian Ocean. Why was mitochondrial DNA suited to the study of this extinct species?

Textbook Question

Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) in plants has been exploited to produce hybrid seeds. Specific CMS alleles in the mitochondrial genome can be suppressed by specific dominant alleles in the nuclear genome, called Restorer of fertility alleles, RF. Consider the following cross:

♀CMS 1Rf 1/Rf1 rf2/rf2 × ♂CMS2rf 1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2

What genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₁? If some of the F₁ plants are male fertile, what genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₂?

Textbook Question

Considering the phylogenetic assignment of Plasmodium falciparum, the malarial parasite, to the phylum Apicomplexa, what might you speculate as to whether the parasite is susceptible to aminoglycoside antibiotics?

Textbook Question

Elysia chlorotica is a sea slug that acquires chloroplasts by consuming an algal food source, Vaucheria litorea. The ingested chloroplasts are sequestered in the sea slug's digestive epithelium, where they actively photosynthesize for months after ingestion. In the algae, the algal nuclear genome encodes more than 90% but not all of the proteins required for chloroplast metabolism. Thus it is suspected that the sea slug actively maintains ingested chloroplasts, supplying them with photosynthetic proteins encoded in the sea slug genome. How would you determine whether the sea slug has acquired photosynthetic genes by horizontal gene transfer from its algal food source? Discuss the steps required for heritable endosymbiosis to eventuate, and their plausibility.

Textbook Question

Most large protein complexes in mitochondria and chloroplasts are composed both of proteins encoded in the organelle genome and proteins encoded in the nuclear genome. What complexities does this introduce for gene regulation (i.e., for ensuring that the appropriate relative numbers of the proteins in a complex are produced)?

