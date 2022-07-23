The following pedigree shows a family in which several individuals exhibit symptoms of the mitochondrial disease MERRF. Two siblings (II-2 and II-5) approach you to inquire about whether their children will also be afflicted with MERRF. What do you tell them?
The dodo bird (Raphus cucullatus) lived on the Mauritius Islands until the arrival of European sailors, who quickly hunted the large, placid, flightless bird to extinction. Rapid morphological evolution such as often accompanies island isolation had caused the bird's huge size and obscured its physical resemblance to any near relatives. However, sequencing of mitochondrial DNA from dodo bones reveals that they were pigeons, closely related to the Nicobar pigeon from other islands in the Indian Ocean. Why was mitochondrial DNA suited to the study of this extinct species?
Key Concepts
Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)
Phylogenetics
Extinction and Conservation Genetics
What is the most likely mode of inheritance for the trait depicted in the following human pedigree?
In 1918, the Russian tsar Nicholas II was deposed, and he and his family were reportedly executed and buried in a shallow grave. During this chaotic time, rumors abounded that the youngest daughter, Anastasia, had escaped. In 1920, a woman in Germany claimed to be Anastasia. In 1979, remains were recovered for the tsar, his wife (the Tsarina Alexandra), and three of their children, but not Anastasia. How would you evaluate the claim of the woman in Germany?
Cytoplasmic male sterility (CMS) in plants has been exploited to produce hybrid seeds. Specific CMS alleles in the mitochondrial genome can be suppressed by specific dominant alleles in the nuclear genome, called Restorer of fertility alleles, RF. Consider the following cross:
♀CMS 1Rf 1/Rf1 rf2/rf2 × ♂CMS2rf 1/rf1 Rf2/Rf2
What genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₁? If some of the F₁ plants are male fertile, what genotypes and phenotypes do you expect in the F₂?
Wolves and coyotes can interbreed in captivity, and now, because of changes in their habitat distribution, they may have the opportunity to interbreed in the wild. To examine this possibility, mitochondrial DNA from wolf and coyote populations throughout North America—including habitats where the two species both reside—was analyzed, and a phylogenetic tree was constructed from the resulting data. A sequence from a jackal was used as an outgroup, and a sequence from a domestic dog was included, demonstrating wolves as the origin of domestic dogs. What do you conclude about the possibility that interspecific hybridization occurred between wolves and coyotes on the basis of this phylogenetic tree?
Considering the phylogenetic assignment of Plasmodium falciparum, the malarial parasite, to the phylum Apicomplexa, what might you speculate as to whether the parasite is susceptible to aminoglycoside antibiotics?