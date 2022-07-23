Complementation Testing

Complementation testing is a genetic technique used to determine whether two mutations that produce a similar phenotype are in the same gene or in different genes. In the context of the petite mutants, mating pet1 and pet2 can reveal whether they belong to the same genetic pathway affecting mitochondrial function. If the offspring from a pet1 × pet2 cross show a mix of petite and wild-type phenotypes, it indicates that the mutations are in different genes, while all wild-type offspring would suggest they are in the same gene.