Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms

Antibiotic resistance in organisms like Chlamydomonas can arise from mutations in specific genes within the chloroplast or mitochondrial genomes. These mutations can confer the ability to survive in the presence of antibiotics, which is a key factor in determining the phenotypes of progeny from genetic crosses. Recognizing how these resistance traits are inherited is vital for predicting the outcomes of the crosses described in the question.