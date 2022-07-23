Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Organelle Inheritance and the Evolution of Organelle Genomes
You have isolated (1) a streptomycin-resistant mutant (strᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the chloroplast genome and (2) a hygromycin-resistant mutant (hygᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the mitochondrial genome. What types of progeny do you expect from the following reciprocal crosses?


mt⁺ strᴿ hygˢ× mt⁻ strˢ hygᴿ
mt⁺ strˢ hygᴿ× mt⁻ strᴿ hygSˢ

Understand the genetic basis of the problem: Streptomycin resistance (strᴿ) is encoded in the chloroplast genome, while hygromycin resistance (hygᴿ) is encoded in the mitochondrial genome. Chloroplast and mitochondrial genomes are inherited uniparentally in Chlamydomonas, with the chloroplast genome inherited from the mt⁺ parent and the mitochondrial genome inherited from the mt⁻ parent.
Analyze the first cross: mt⁺ strᴿ hygˢ × mt⁻ strˢ hygᴿ. Since the chloroplast genome is inherited from the mt⁺ parent, the progeny will inherit the strᴿ allele. The mitochondrial genome is inherited from the mt⁻ parent, so the progeny will inherit the hygᴿ allele.
Predict the progeny phenotype for the first cross: All progeny will be streptomycin-resistant (strᴿ) due to the chloroplast inheritance from the mt⁺ parent and hygromycin-resistant (hygᴿ) due to the mitochondrial inheritance from the mt⁻ parent.
Analyze the second cross: mt⁺ strˢ hygᴿ × mt⁻ strᴿ hygˢ. In this case, the chloroplast genome is inherited from the mt⁺ parent, so the progeny will inherit the strˢ allele. The mitochondrial genome is inherited from the mt⁻ parent, so the progeny will inherit the hygˢ allele.
Predict the progeny phenotype for the second cross: All progeny will be streptomycin-sensitive (strˢ) due to the chloroplast inheritance from the mt⁺ parent and hygromycin-sensitive (hygˢ) due to the mitochondrial inheritance from the mt⁻ parent.

Chloroplast and Mitochondrial Genetics

Chloroplasts and mitochondria are organelles with their own genomes, which are inherited maternally in many organisms. In Chlamydomonas, mutations in these genomes can lead to resistance to specific antibiotics, such as streptomycin and hygromycin. Understanding how these organelles contribute to inheritance patterns is crucial for predicting progeny outcomes in genetic crosses.
Organelle Inheritance

Reciprocal Crosses

Reciprocal crosses involve mating two different strains in both possible combinations to assess the inheritance of traits. This method helps determine whether traits are linked to specific parental genotypes and can reveal the effects of maternal versus paternal contributions to progeny. Analyzing the results of these crosses is essential for understanding the genetic basis of the observed traits.
Trihybrid Cross

Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms

Antibiotic resistance in organisms like Chlamydomonas can arise from mutations in specific genes within the chloroplast or mitochondrial genomes. These mutations can confer the ability to survive in the presence of antibiotics, which is a key factor in determining the phenotypes of progeny from genetic crosses. Recognizing how these resistance traits are inherited is vital for predicting the outcomes of the crosses described in the question.
R Plasmid
