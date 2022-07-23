You are a genetic counselor, and several members of the family whose pedigree for an inherited disorder is depicted in Genetic Analysis 17.2 consult with you about the probability that their progeny may be afflicted. What advice would you give individuals III-1, III-2, III-4, III-6, III-8, and III-9?
You have isolated (1) a streptomycin-resistant mutant (strᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the chloroplast genome and (2) a hygromycin-resistant mutant (hygᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the mitochondrial genome. What types of progeny do you expect from the following reciprocal crosses?
mt⁺ strᴿ hygˢ× mt⁻ strˢ hygᴿ
mt⁺ strˢ hygᴿ× mt⁻ strᴿ hygSˢ
Key Concepts
Chloroplast and Mitochondrial Genetics
Reciprocal Crosses
Antibiotic Resistance Mechanisms
A mutation in Arabidopsis immutans results in the necrosis (death) of tissues in a mosaic configuration. Examination of the mitochondrial DNA detects deletions of various regions of the mitochondrial genome in the tissues that are necrotic. When immutans plants are crossed with wild-type plants, the are wild type, and the are wild type and immutans in a 3:1 ratio. Explain the inheritance of the immutans mutation and a possible origin of the mitochondrial DNA deletions.
What type or types of inheritance are consistent with the following pedigree?
You have isolated two petite mutants, pet1 and pet2, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When pet1 is mated with wild-type yeast, the haploid products following meiosis segregate 2:2 (wild type : petite). In contrast, when pet2 is mated with wild type, all haploid products following meiosis are wild type. To what class of petite mutations does each of these petite mutants belong? What types of progeny do you expect from a pet1 × pet2 mating?
Consider this human pedigree for a vision defect.
What is the most probable mode of inheritance of the disease? Identify any discrepancies between the pedigree and your proposed mode of transmission, and provide possible explanations for these exceptions.
A 50-year-old man has been diagnosed with MELAS syndrome. His wife is phenotypically normal, and there is no history of MELAS syndrome in either of their families. The couple is concerned about whether their children will develop the disease. As a genetic counselor, what will you tell them? Would your answer change if it were the mother who exhibited disease symptoms rather than the father?