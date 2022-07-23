Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172
Ch. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 10a
Chapter 18, Problem 10a

Ablation of the anchor cell in wild-type C. elegans results in a vulva-less phenotype.
What phenotype is to be expected if the anchor cell is ablated in a let-23 loss-of-function mutant?

1
Understand the role of the anchor cell in C. elegans development: The anchor cell is crucial for inducing vulval development by signaling to the vulval precursor cells (VPCs) through the epidermal growth factor (EGF) signaling pathway.
Recognize the role of the let-23 gene: The let-23 gene encodes the EGF receptor, which is essential for receiving the signal from the anchor cell. A loss-of-function mutation in let-23 disrupts this signaling pathway, leading to a vulva-less phenotype even in the presence of the anchor cell.
Consider the effect of anchor cell ablation in a wild-type organism: Ablating the anchor cell in a wild-type organism prevents the signaling required for vulval development, resulting in a vulva-less phenotype.
Analyze the let-23 loss-of-function mutant with anchor cell ablation: In a let-23 loss-of-function mutant, the signaling pathway is already non-functional. Ablating the anchor cell does not change the outcome because the mutant is already incapable of responding to the signal.
Conclude the expected phenotype: The phenotype of the let-23 loss-of-function mutant with anchor cell ablation will remain vulva-less, as the signaling pathway is disrupted regardless of the presence or absence of the anchor cell.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anchor Cell Function

The anchor cell in C. elegans plays a crucial role in vulval development by signaling to surrounding cells to induce vulva formation. It releases signals that activate the vulval precursor cells, leading to the proper development of the vulva. Ablation of the anchor cell disrupts this signaling, resulting in a vulva-less phenotype.
Functional Genomics

let-23 Gene and Its Role

The let-23 gene encodes a receptor that is essential for the vulval induction process in C. elegans. It is part of the epidermal growth factor (EGF) signaling pathway, which mediates the response of vulval precursor cells to signals from the anchor cell. A loss-of-function mutation in let-23 impairs this signaling, preventing the normal development of the vulva.
Phenotypic Outcomes of Genetic Mutations

Phenotypic outcomes in genetics refer to the observable traits resulting from the interaction of an organism's genotype with its environment. In the case of a let-23 loss-of-function mutant, the expected phenotype upon anchor cell ablation would likely be a vulva-less phenotype as well, since the signaling pathway necessary for vulval development is already compromised by the mutation.
