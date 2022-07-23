Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 12a

In mammals, identical twins arise when an embryo derived from a single fertilized egg splits into two independent embryos, producing two genetically identical individuals.
What limits might there be, from a developmental genetic viewpoint, as to when this can occur?

Understand that identical twins arise from a single fertilized egg (zygote) that splits into two embryos. This means the two embryos share the same genetic material.
Consider the stages of embryonic development: zygote, morula, blastocyst, and beyond. The timing of the split determines the developmental structures that are shared or separate between the twins.
From a developmental genetic viewpoint, the split must occur early enough for both embryos to develop independently. For example, if the split occurs at the morula stage (8-16 cells), each group of cells can still form a complete embryo.
If the split occurs too late, such as after the formation of the primitive streak (a structure that defines the body axis), the embryos may not fully separate, leading to conjoined twins. This is because the developmental pathways for body axis formation and organogenesis have already been initiated.
Developmental limits are also influenced by the ability of cells to remain totipotent (capable of forming all cell types). As cells differentiate, their potential becomes restricted, which limits the ability to form two independent embryos if the split occurs too late.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Embryonic Development Stages

Embryonic development in mammals occurs in distinct stages, including cleavage, blastocyst formation, and gastrulation. The timing of these stages is crucial, as the potential for twinning decreases after certain developmental milestones. For instance, if the embryo has progressed too far into the blastocyst stage, the cells may have already begun to specialize, making it less likely for the embryo to split and form two viable individuals.
Cell Differentiation

Cell differentiation is the process by which unspecialized cells become specialized into various cell types. In the context of twinning, if the cells of the embryo begin to differentiate too early, they may lose the ability to develop into two separate embryos. This differentiation typically begins after the blastocyst stage, which is why the timing of the split is critical for the formation of identical twins.
Genetic Regulation of Development

Genetic regulation involves the control of gene expression during development, which is essential for proper embryonic growth and differentiation. Specific genes and signaling pathways dictate when and how cells divide and specialize. Disruptions or alterations in these regulatory mechanisms can affect the timing of embryo splitting, potentially limiting the occurrence of identical twins based on genetic factors.
