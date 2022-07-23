Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 11

In gain-of-function let-23 and let-60 C. elegans mutants, all of the vulval precursor cells differentiate with 1° or 2° fates. Do you expect adjacent cells to differentiate with 1° fates or with 2° fates? Explain.

Understand the context: In *C. elegans*, the vulval precursor cells (VPCs) adopt specific fates (1°, 2°, or 3°) during development. The let-23 and let-60 genes are part of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)/Ras signaling pathway, which regulates these cell fates.
Recognize the mutation type: Gain-of-function mutations in let-23 and let-60 lead to hyperactivation of the EGFR/Ras signaling pathway. This causes all VPCs to adopt either 1° or 2° fates, bypassing the default 3° fate.
Recall the normal signaling pattern: In wild-type *C. elegans*, the VPC closest to the anchor cell receives the strongest EGFR signal and adopts the 1° fate. Adjacent cells receive weaker lateral signals and adopt the 2° fate. Cells farther away adopt the default 3° fate due to lack of signaling.
Predict the outcome in mutants: In gain-of-function let-23 and let-60 mutants, the signaling pathway is constitutively active. This means that all VPCs are exposed to high levels of signaling, disrupting the normal gradient. Adjacent cells are unlikely to both adopt 1° fates because lateral inhibition (mediated by Notch signaling) prevents neighboring cells from adopting the same fate. Instead, adjacent cells will likely differentiate with alternating 1° and 2° fates.
Conclude the reasoning: The hyperactivation of the EGFR/Ras pathway ensures that all VPCs adopt induced fates (1° or 2°), but lateral inhibition ensures that adjacent cells do not both adopt 1° fates. Therefore, adjacent cells are expected to differentiate with alternating 1° and 2° fates.

Vulval Development in C. elegans

In C. elegans, vulval development is a well-studied process involving a specific pattern of cell differentiation. The vulval precursor cells (VPCs) can adopt different fates, primarily 1° (primary) and 2° (secondary) fates, which are crucial for proper vulval formation. The fate of these cells is influenced by signaling pathways, particularly those involving the let-23 and let-60 genes.
Gain-of-Function Mutations

Gain-of-function mutations result in a gene product that has increased activity or a new function. In the context of let-23 and let-60 mutations in C. elegans, these mutations lead to enhanced signaling that promotes the differentiation of VPCs into 1° or 2° fates. Understanding how these mutations affect cell fate decisions is essential for predicting the behavior of adjacent cells.
Cell Communication and Fate Specification

Cell communication plays a critical role in determining the fate of adjacent cells during development. In C. elegans, the differentiation of VPCs is influenced by both intrinsic factors (like genetic mutations) and extrinsic signals from neighboring cells. This intercellular communication can lead to a coordinated response, where adjacent cells may adopt similar fates based on the signaling environment created by the differentiated VPCs.
