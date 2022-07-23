Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 26
Chapter 18, Problem 26

Basidiomycota is a monophyletic group of fungi that includes most of the common mushrooms. You are interested in the development of the body plan of mushrooms. How would you identify the genes required for patterning during mushroom development?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: Basidiomycota fungi develop complex structures like mushrooms, and 'patterning' refers to the spatial and temporal organization of cells during development.
Design an experimental approach to identify genes involved in mushroom patterning, such as comparing gene expression profiles at different developmental stages using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq).
Analyze the RNA-seq data to find genes that are differentially expressed during key stages of mushroom development, focusing on those with expression patterns correlating with morphological changes.
Use functional genomics techniques, such as gene knockout or RNA interference (RNAi), to disrupt candidate genes and observe the effects on mushroom body plan development to confirm their roles.
Complement genetic data with bioinformatics by comparing candidate genes to known developmental genes in other fungi or model organisms to predict their function in patterning.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monophyly and Phylogenetic Context

Monophyly refers to a group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all its descendants, indicating shared evolutionary history. Understanding that Basidiomycota is monophyletic helps focus on conserved genetic elements involved in mushroom development, as these genes are likely inherited from a common ancestor.
Gene Identification Techniques in Developmental Biology

Identifying genes involved in development often involves methods like gene expression profiling, mutagenesis, and comparative genomics. Techniques such as RNA sequencing during different developmental stages or gene knockout studies can reveal genes essential for patterning in mushroom formation.
Body Plan Patterning in Fungi

Body plan patterning refers to the spatial and temporal regulation of cell differentiation and tissue organization during development. In mushrooms, this involves genes controlling the formation of structures like the cap, gills, and stalk, which can be studied to understand how complex fungal morphologies arise.
