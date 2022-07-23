Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 18 - Developmental GeneticsProblem 25
Chapter 18, Problem 25

Dipterans (two-winged insects) are thought to have evolved from a four-winged ancestor that had wings on both T2 and T3 thoracic segments, as in extant butterflies and dragonflies. Describe an evolutionary scenario for the evolution of dipterans from four-winged ancestors. What types of mutations could lead to a butterfly developing with only two wings?

1
Understand the anatomical context: In insects, the thorax is divided into three segments—T1, T2, and T3. Wings typically develop on T2 and T3 in four-winged insects like butterflies and dragonflies, while dipterans have wings only on T2, with T3 bearing halteres (small balancing organs).
Consider the evolutionary changes: The transition from four wings to two wings likely involved changes in gene regulation that suppressed wing development on the T3 segment, transforming wings into halteres.
Identify key genetic players: Homeotic genes, especially those in the Hox gene complex such as Ultrabithorax (Ubx), control segment identity and appendage development. Mutations or changes in expression of these genes can alter the fate of T3 from wing to haltere.
Describe mutation types: Mutations could include regulatory mutations that change the expression pattern of Ubx, leading to repression of wing formation on T3, or coding mutations that alter the function of proteins involved in wing development pathways.
Summarize the evolutionary scenario: Natural selection could favor individuals with reduced wings on T3 if halteres provide better flight stability, leading over time to fixation of mutations that suppress T3 wing development and produce the dipteran two-winged body plan.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Evolutionary Modification of Thoracic Segments

Insects have three thoracic segments (T1, T2, T3), each potentially bearing wings. Dipterans evolved by losing or transforming the wings on the third segment (T3), resulting in only two functional wings on T2. Understanding how segment identity changes during evolution helps explain morphological differences between species.
Homeotic (Hox) Gene Mutations

Homeotic genes control the identity of body segments during development. Mutations in these genes can cause one segment to develop features typical of another, such as wing loss or transformation. Changes in Hox gene expression can lead to the suppression or modification of wings on specific thoracic segments.
Genetic and Developmental Mechanisms of Wing Formation

Wing development involves multiple genes regulating growth and patterning. Mutations affecting these genes can reduce or eliminate wing structures. For example, mutations in regulatory genes or signaling pathways can cause wings on T3 to be lost or transformed into halteres, as seen in dipterans.
