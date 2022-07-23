Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Developmental Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 18, Problem 24b

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. Are similar interactions observed between Hox genes?

Understand the concept of homeotic genes: Homeotic genes are master regulatory genes that control the development of body structures in specific locations. They encode transcription factors that regulate the expression of other genes, ensuring proper body plan formation.
Learn about Hox genes: Hox genes are a subset of homeotic genes found in animals. They are organized in clusters and play a crucial role in determining the identity of body segments along the anterior-posterior axis during embryonic development.
Explore the regulatory interactions between Hox genes: Hox genes often regulate each other through mechanisms such as cross-regulation and feedback loops. This ensures precise spatial and temporal expression patterns necessary for proper development.
Investigate experimental evidence: Studies in model organisms like Drosophila and mice have shown that Hox genes can influence each other's expression. For example, some Hox genes repress or activate neighboring Hox genes within the same cluster.
Conclude the relationship: Similar interactions observed between Hox genes suggest that they work collaboratively to establish the body plan. This regulatory network ensures the correct development of structures in specific regions of the organism.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homeotic Genes

Homeotic genes are a group of regulatory genes that control the development of anatomical structures in various organisms. They play a crucial role in determining the identity of body segments during embryonic development. Mutations in these genes can lead to significant morphological changes, illustrating their importance in developmental biology.
Segmentation Genes

Hox Genes

Hox genes are a specific subset of homeotic genes that are responsible for the anterior-posterior patterning of an organism's body plan. They are highly conserved across species and dictate the formation of structures such as limbs and organs in specific locations. The interactions and expression patterns of Hox genes are critical for proper developmental processes.
Plant HOX genes

Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. In the context of homeotic and Hox genes, regulatory interactions can influence the expression of these genes, leading to coordinated developmental processes. Understanding these interactions is essential for grasping how complex body plans are established during development.
Review of Regulation
Textbook Question

Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. Loss-of-function mutations in the coding region of the homologous gene in humans result in loss of hair, teeth, and sweat glands, as in the toothless men of Sind (India). What does this suggest about hair, teeth, and sweat glands in humans?

Textbook Question

The flowering jungle plant Lacandonia schismatica, discovered in southern Mexico, has a unique floral structure. Petal-like organs are in the outer whorls surrounding a number of carpels, and stamens are in the center of the flower. Closely related species are dioecious; female plants bear flowers that resemble those of Lacandonia, but without the central stamens. What type of mutation could have resulted in the evolution of Lacandonia flowers?

Textbook Question

Homeotic genes are thought to regulate each other. What aspect of the phenotype of apetala2 agamous double mutants indicates that these two genes act antagonistically?

Textbook Question

Dipterans (two-winged insects) are thought to have evolved from a four-winged ancestor that had wings on both T2 and T3 thoracic segments, as in extant butterflies and dragonflies. Describe an evolutionary scenario for the evolution of dipterans from four-winged ancestors. What types of mutations could lead to a butterfly developing with only two wings?

Textbook Question

Basidiomycota is a monophyletic group of fungi that includes most of the common mushrooms. You are interested in the development of the body plan of mushrooms. How would you identify the genes required for patterning during mushroom development?

Textbook Question

Zea mays (maize, or corn) was originally domesticated in central Mexico at least 7000 years ago from an endemic grass called teosinte. Teosinte is generally unbranched, has male and female flowers on the same branch, and has few kernels per 'cob,' each encased in a hard, leaf-like organ called a glume. In contrast, maize is highly branched, with a male inflorescence (tassel) on its central branch and female inflorescences (cobs) on axillary branches. In addition, maize cobs have many rows of kernels and soft glumes. George Beadle crossed cultivated maize and wild teosinte, which resulted in fully fertile F₁ plants. When the F₁ plants were self-fertilized, about 1 plant in every 1000 of the F₂ progeny resembled either a modern maize plant or a wild teosinte plant. What did Beadle conclude about whether the different architectures of maize and teosinte were caused by changes with a small effect in many genes or changes with a large effect in just a few genes?

