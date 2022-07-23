Three-spined stickleback fish live in lakes formed when the last ice age ended 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. In lakes where the sticklebacks are prey for larger fish, they develop 35 bony plates along their body as armor. In contrast, sticklebacks in lakes where there are no predators develop only a few or no bony plates. Loss-of-function mutations in the coding region of the homologous gene in humans result in loss of hair, teeth, and sweat glands, as in the toothless men of Sind (India). What does this suggest about hair, teeth, and sweat glands in humans?