Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 28a
Problem 28a
Chapter 19, Problem 28a

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:
Table showing environmental factor states and corresponding height loss for plants: Optimal, Good, Fair, Marginal, Poor.
Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. Calculate the potential height, based on inherited alleles, and the attained height, based on growth in the environmental circumstances given, for the three plants (a, b, and c) in the accompanying table.

Step 1: Determine the genetic potential height for each plant by analyzing the genotype provided. For each gene (A, B, C, D, E), identify the alleles (e.g., A₁ or A₂). Each A₁ allele contributes 5 cm, and each A₂ allele contributes 10 cm. Sum the contributions from all alleles to calculate the genetic potential height.
Step 2: Evaluate the environmental factors for each plant. For each environmental factor (water, sunlight, soil drainage, nutrient content, temperature), assign the corresponding height loss based on the state (Optimal = 0 cm, Good = 4 cm, Fair = 8 cm, Marginal = 12 cm, Poor = 16 cm). Sum the height losses from all environmental factors.
Step 3: Subtract the total height loss due to environmental factors from the genetic potential height to calculate the attained height for each plant. If the total height loss exceeds the genetic potential height, the plant does not survive.
Step 4: Repeat the calculations for all three plants (a, b, and c) using their respective genotypes and environmental conditions provided in the table.
Step 5: Compare the attained heights of the three plants and note any differences in survival or growth based on their genetic makeup and environmental conditions.

Multifactorial Traits

Multifactorial traits are characteristics influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. In this context, the mature height of the plant is determined by five genes, each with two alleles, and is also affected by five environmental conditions. Understanding how these factors interact is crucial for predicting the overall phenotype of the plant.
Traits and Variance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environmental influences. In this scenario, the potential height of the plant is derived from its genotype, which is then modified by environmental factors to determine the actual height attained.
Environmental Impact on Growth

Environmental factors play a significant role in the growth and development of organisms. In this case, the height of the plant can be reduced based on the state of five environmental factors, each contributing to a potential height loss. Understanding how these factors interact and their specific impacts is essential for calculating the final height of the plants.
