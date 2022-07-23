Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 28
Chapter 19, Problem 28

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a 2 subscript (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 alleles (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100cm.The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:Environmental Factor State Height LostOptimal (O) 0 cmGood (G) 4 cmFair (F) 8 cmMarginal (M) 12 cmPoor (P) 16 cmThus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is . If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive.List two genotypes that have a height potential of 80 cm.

Step 1: Understand that each gene has two alleles, A₁ and A₂, where A₁ contributes 5 cm and A₂ contributes 10 cm to the plant's potential height.
Step 2: Calculate the total potential height for a genotype by summing the contributions of all alleles across the five genes (A, B, C, D, E).
Step 3: To achieve a height potential of 80 cm, determine combinations of alleles that sum to 80 cm. For example, a combination of 8 alleles contributing 10 cm and 2 alleles contributing 5 cm will result in 80 cm.
Step 4: Consider possible genotypes such as A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₁E₁E₁, where the sum of contributions from A₂, B₂, C₂, and D₂ is 70 cm, and D₁ and E₁ contribute 10 cm.
Step 5: Verify another genotype like A₂A₂B₂B₂C₁C₁D₂D₂E₂E₂, ensuring the total contribution from the alleles equals 80 cm, with a different combination of A₁ and A₂ alleles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multifactorial Traits

Multifactorial traits are characteristics influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors. In this case, the mature height of the plant is determined by five genes, each with two alleles, and five environmental conditions. Understanding how these factors interact is crucial for predicting the phenotypic outcome, as both genetic makeup and environmental influences contribute to the final trait expression.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environmental interactions. In this scenario, the potential height of the plant is a phenotype determined by the specific alleles present in the genotype, which can be calculated based on the contributions of each allele to the overall height.
Environmental Impact on Growth

Environmental factors significantly affect the growth and development of organisms, including plants. In this question, various states of environmental factors (optimal, good, fair, marginal, poor) lead to specific reductions in height potential. Understanding how these factors interact with genetic potential is essential for predicting the actual height a plant can achieve under varying conditions.
