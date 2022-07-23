Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 29a
Chapter 19, Problem 29a

A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm. What is the height potential of a plant that is homozygous for all three dominant alleles?

Step 1: Understand the genetic system described in the problem. Each gene (A, B, and C) has two alleles: a dominant allele (A, B, C) and a recessive allele (a, b, c). Dominant alleles contribute 10 cm to plant height, while recessive alleles contribute 4 cm.
Step 2: Identify the genotype of the plant in question. The problem states that the plant is homozygous for all three dominant alleles, meaning its genotype is AA, BB, CC.
Step 3: Calculate the contribution of each gene to the plant's height. Since the plant is homozygous dominant for each gene, each gene contributes 10 cm to the height potential.
Step 4: Add the contributions from all three genes. Use the formula: \(<\text{Height Potential} = \text{Contribution from Gene A} + \text{Contribution from Gene B} + \text{Contribution from Gene C}>\).
Step 5: Substitute the values into the formula. Each gene contributes 10 cm, so the total height potential is the sum of these contributions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Additive Gene Action

Additive gene action refers to the cumulative effect of multiple genes on a single trait. In this case, each of the three genes (A, B, and C) contributes a specific amount to the phenotype—in this instance, plant height. The total height potential is the sum of the contributions from each gene, which can lead to a range of phenotypic expressions based on the combination of alleles present.
Dominance and Alleles

Dominance describes the relationship between alleles, where one allele can mask the expression of another. In this scenario, alleles A, B, and C are dominant over their respective recessive alleles (a, b, and c). This means that if a plant has at least one dominant allele for each gene, the dominant trait will be expressed, influencing the plant's height potential.
Genotype and Phenotype Relationship

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable expression of that genotype. In this question, a plant that is homozygous for all three dominant alleles (AAA, BBB, CCC) will have a specific genotype that directly determines its height potential. Understanding this relationship is crucial for calculating the total height based on the contributions of the dominant alleles.
Textbook Question

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:

Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. Calculate the potential height, based on inherited alleles, and the attained height, based on growth in the environmental circumstances given, for the three plants (a, b, and c) in the accompanying table.

Textbook Question

Suppose the mature height of a plant is a multifactorial trait under the control of five independently assorting genes, designated A, B, C, D, and E, and five environmental factors. There are two alleles of each gene (A₁, A₂, etc.). Each allele with a subscript 1 (i.e., A₁) contributes 5 cm to potential plant height, and each allele with a subscript 2 (i.e., A₂, etc.) contributes 10 cm to potential plant height. In other words, a genotype containing only 1 allele (A₁A₁B₁B₁C₁C₁D₁D₁E₁E₁) would have a potential height of [(10)(5)]=50 cm, and a genotype with only 2 alleles (A₂A₂B₂B₂C₂C₂D₂D₂E₂E₂) would have a potential height of [(10)(10)]=100 cm. The five environmental factors are (1) amount of water, (2) amount of sunlight, (3) soil drainage, (4) nutrient content of soil, and (5) temperature. Each environmental factor can vary from optimal to poor. If all factors are optimal, assume that full potential height is attained. However, if one or more of the environmental factors is less than optimal, then height is reduced. The state of each environmental factor has an effect on growth. In this exercise, we'll assume that the growth is affected according to the following scale:

Thus, for example, if one environmental factor is optimal, two are good, one is fair, and one is marginal, the loss of potential height is 0 + 4 + 4 + 8 + 12 = 28 cm. If the loss of height potential is greater than the height potential of the plant, the plant does not survive. If two plants that each have a height potential of 75 cm are crossed, what proportion of the progeny will have a height potential of 80 cm?.

Textbook Question
A three-gene system of additive genes (A, B, and C) controls plant height. Each gene has two alleles (A and a, B and b, and C and c). There is dominance among the alleles of each gene, with alleles A, B, and C dominant over a, b, and c. Under this scheme, the dominant genotype for a gene contributes 10 cm to height potential, and the recessive genotype contributes 4 cm.What is the height potential of a plant that is homozygous for all three recessive alleles?
Textbook Question

Congenital dislocation of the hip is a threshold condition in which the head of the femur (the femoral head) is out of its normal position relative to the bones that will form the socket of the hip (the acetabulum). This misplacement can lead to potentially serious orthopedic problems later in life if the condition is not treated in infancy. Numerous studies have shown that:

(a) Brothers and sisters of infants born with congenital hip dislocation are more likely to develop the condition than are the siblings of those without the condition. These studies also find that

(b) More female infants than male infants have the trait, and

(c) If the affected child is a girl, the risk to her siblings is lower than if the affected infant is a boy.

Explain the meaning of the three observations (a, b, and c) in the context of proposing a threshold model that explains these observations.

Textbook Question

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Draw one histogram for the height of the subjects and a separate histogram for weight. Use different colors for men and women so that you can visually compare the distributions by sex and plot weights in 10-lb intervals (i.e., 90–99 lb, 100–109 lb, 110–119 lb, etc.).

Textbook Question

A total of 20 men and 20 women volunteer to participate in a statistics project. The height and weight of each subject are given in the table. Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for height and weight in men and women.

