Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Answer the following in regard to multifactorial traits in human twins. If the trait is substantially influenced by genes, would you expect the concordance rate to be higher in MZ twins or higher in DZ twins? Explain your reasoning.

Understand the concept of multifactorial traits: These traits are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. Examples include height, skin color, and susceptibility to certain diseases.
Define MZ (monozygotic) twins and DZ (dizygotic) twins: MZ twins are genetically identical because they originate from a single fertilized egg that splits into two embryos. DZ twins share about 50% of their genes, similar to regular siblings, as they originate from two separate fertilized eggs.
Consider the genetic influence on concordance rates: Concordance rate refers to the likelihood that both twins exhibit the same trait. If a trait is substantially influenced by genes, MZ twins, who share 100% of their genetic material, are more likely to have a higher concordance rate compared to DZ twins, who share only 50% of their genetic material.
Factor in environmental influences: While genes play a significant role, environmental factors can also impact concordance rates. However, for traits with strong genetic influence, the genetic similarity of MZ twins will result in a higher concordance rate compared to DZ twins.
Conclude the reasoning: Since MZ twins share all their genetic material, traits with substantial genetic influence will show higher concordance rates in MZ twins than in DZ twins. This is because the genetic similarity directly impacts the expression of such traits.

Concordance Rate

Concordance rate refers to the likelihood that both twins in a pair exhibit the same trait or condition. In genetic studies, this measure helps determine the influence of genetics versus environment on traits. A higher concordance rate in monozygotic (MZ) twins compared to dizygotic (DZ) twins suggests a stronger genetic component to the trait.
Monozygotic vs. Dizygotic Twins

Monozygotic (MZ) twins, or identical twins, originate from a single fertilized egg that splits into two embryos, sharing 100% of their genetic material. In contrast, dizygotic (DZ) twins, or fraternal twins, develop from two separate eggs fertilized by different sperm, sharing about 50% of their genes. This genetic difference is crucial for understanding the heritability of traits.
Multifactorial Traits

Multifactorial traits are influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors, making their inheritance complex. Examples include height, intelligence, and susceptibility to diseases. In the context of twins, examining concordance rates for multifactorial traits helps researchers discern the relative contributions of genetic and environmental influences.
