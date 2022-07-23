Skip to main content
Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Problem 1c

Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Milk production in cattle

1
Understand the concept of quantitative traits: Quantitative traits are traits that are influenced by multiple genes (polygenic inheritance) and often show a continuous range of variation. Examples include height, weight, and milk production.
Recognize that milk production in cattle is a complex trait: It is influenced by multiple genetic factors as well as environmental factors such as diet, health, and management practices.
Determine if milk production fits the definition of a quantitative trait: Since milk production is not controlled by a single gene and shows a range of variation among individuals, it qualifies as a quantitative trait.
Consider the role of heritability: Heritability measures the proportion of variation in a trait that is due to genetic factors. Milk production in cattle has a significant heritable component, making it a trait that can be selected for in breeding programs.
Conclude that milk production in cattle is inherited as a quantitative trait due to its polygenic nature and the influence of both genetic and environmental factors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantitative Traits

Quantitative traits are characteristics that are influenced by multiple genes and can be measured on a continuous scale, such as height, weight, or milk production. Unlike qualitative traits, which are typically determined by a single gene and exhibit discrete categories, quantitative traits show a range of phenotypes due to the additive effects of several alleles.
Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance refers to the phenomenon where multiple genes contribute to a single trait. Each gene may have a small additive effect on the phenotype, leading to a continuous distribution of traits in a population. This is particularly relevant in traits like milk production, where various genetic factors collectively influence the overall yield.
Environmental Influence

Environmental factors can significantly affect the expression of quantitative traits. For example, nutrition, management practices, and overall health can impact milk production in cattle. Understanding the interaction between genetics and environment is crucial for predicting and improving traits in agricultural settings.
