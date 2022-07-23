Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Milk production in cattle
Milk production in cattle
Fruit weight in tomatoes
Coat color in dogs
Compare and contrast broad sense heritability and narrow sense heritability, giving an example of each measurement and identifying how the measurement is used.
In a cross of two pure-breeding lines of tomatoes producing different fruit sizes, the variance in grams (g) of fruit weight in the F₁ is 2.25 g and the variance among the F₂ is 5.40 g. Determine the genetic and environmental variance (VG and VE) for the trait and the broad sense heritability of the trait.
Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.