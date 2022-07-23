Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Body weight in chickens
Body weight in chickens
Growth rate in sheep
Milk production in cattle
Coat color in dogs
For the traits listed in the previous problem, which do you think are likely to be multifactorial traits, with phenotypes that are influenced by genes and environment? Identify two environmental factors that might play a role in phenotypic variation of the traits you identified.
Compare and contrast broad sense heritability and narrow sense heritability, giving an example of each measurement and identifying how the measurement is used.