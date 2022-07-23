Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 1d
Chapter 19, Problem 1d

Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Fruit weight in tomatoes

1
Understand the concept of quantitative traits: Quantitative traits are traits that are influenced by multiple genes (polygenic inheritance) and often show continuous variation in a population. Examples include height, weight, and skin color.
Identify the characteristic described in the problem: The problem mentions 'fruit weight in tomatoes,' which is a measurable and continuous trait.
Recall that traits like weight are typically influenced by multiple genetic loci and environmental factors, making them quantitative traits.
Consider the inheritance pattern: Since fruit weight is likely controlled by multiple genes and shows variation across a range, it fits the definition of a quantitative trait.
Conclude that fruit weight in tomatoes is expected to be inherited as a quantitative trait due to its polygenic nature and continuous variation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantitative Traits

Quantitative traits are characteristics that are influenced by multiple genes and can be measured on a continuous scale, such as height, weight, or yield. Unlike qualitative traits, which are typically controlled by a single gene and exhibit discrete categories, quantitative traits show a range of phenotypes due to the additive effects of several alleles. This complexity makes them more challenging to study and predict.
Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance refers to the phenomenon where multiple genes contribute to a single trait. Each gene may have a small additive effect on the phenotype, leading to a continuous distribution of traits in a population. For example, fruit weight in tomatoes is influenced by several genes, resulting in a range of weights rather than distinct categories.
Environmental Influence

Environmental factors can significantly affect the expression of quantitative traits. Conditions such as soil quality, water availability, and temperature can interact with genetic predispositions to influence traits like fruit weight. Understanding the role of the environment is crucial for predicting how quantitative traits will manifest in different conditions.
