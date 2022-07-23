Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Polygenic inheritance
614
views
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Polygenic inheritance
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Growth rate in sheep
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Milk production in cattle
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Fruit weight in tomatoes