A man, J.B., has a sister with autosomal recessive galactosemia (OMIM 230400), and his partner, S.B., has a brother with galactosemia. Galactosemia is a serious condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the metabolism of the sugar galactose. Neither J.B. nor S.B. has galactosemia, but they are concerned about the risk that a future child of theirs will have the condition. What is the probability their first child will have galactosemia?
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern of galactosemia. Since galactosemia is described as an autosomal recessive disorder, a child must inherit two copies of the mutant allele (one from each parent) to be affected.
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of J.B. and S.B. based on the family history. J.B. has a sister with galactosemia, so both of J.B.'s parents must be carriers. This means J.B. has a 2/3 chance of being a carrier (heterozygous) because he does not have the disease himself. Similarly, S.B. has a brother with galactosemia, so S.B. also has a 2/3 chance of being a carrier.
Step 3: Calculate the probability that both J.B. and S.B. are carriers by multiplying their individual carrier probabilities: .
Step 4: If both parents are carriers, the probability that their child will have galactosemia is 1/4, because each parent can pass either the normal or mutant allele with equal probability.
Step 5: Multiply the probability that both parents are carriers by the probability that two carriers have an affected child: . This gives the overall probability that their first child will have galactosemia.
Autosomal Recessive Inheritance
Autosomal recessive inheritance means a person must inherit two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, to express the disease. Carriers have one mutated and one normal allele and typically do not show symptoms. If both parents are carriers, there is a 25% chance their child will inherit both mutated alleles and have the disease.
Carrier Probability and Family History
Family history helps estimate carrier status. Since J.B.'s sister and S.B.'s brother have galactosemia, their parents are likely carriers. J.B. and S.B. each have a chance of being carriers themselves, which affects the risk of passing the disease to their child. Calculating this probability requires understanding the inheritance pattern and family relationships.
Probability
Calculating Offspring Risk in Autosomal Recessive Disorders
To find the risk a child will have the disorder, multiply the probability each parent is a carrier by the 25% chance of affected offspring if both are carriers. This involves determining carrier probabilities from family history and applying Mendelian genetics to estimate the overall risk for the child.
