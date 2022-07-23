A man, J.B., has a sister with autosomal recessive galactosemia (OMIM 230400), and his partner, S.B., has a brother with galactosemia. Galactosemia is a serious condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the metabolism of the sugar galactose. Neither J.B. nor S.B. has galactosemia, but they are concerned about the risk that a future child of theirs will have the condition. What is the probability their first child will have galactosemia?
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dominant and Recessive
A woman, S.R., had a maternal grandfather with hemophilia A (OMIM 306700), an X-linked recessive condition that reduces blood clotting. S.R.'s maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents are free of the condition, as are her partner, his parents, and his grandparents. S.R. has no siblings. She wants to know the chance that a son of hers will have the condition. What is that probability?
A 40-year-old woman whose father had Huntington disease currently shows no symptoms of the disease. She is newly pregnant with her first child and seeks your best estimate of the chance her child will inherit the disease. What is your estimate and how did you arrive at it? (Hint: See Figure 4.11)
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Genotype and Phenotype
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Homozygous and Heterozygous
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Monohybrid cross and Test cross