Dominant Alleles

Dominant alleles are variants of a gene that express their traits even when only one copy is present in the genotype. This means that if an individual has at least one dominant allele for a trait, that trait will be observed in the phenotype. For example, in pea plants, the allele for tall stems (T) is dominant over the allele for short stems (t), so a plant with either TT or Tt will be tall.