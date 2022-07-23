A pure-breeding fruit fly with the recessive mutation cut wing, caused by the homozygous cc genotype, is crossed to a pure-breeding fly with normal wings, genotype CC. Their F1 progeny all have normal wings. F1 flies are crossed, and the F2 progeny have a 3:1 ratio of normal wing to cut wing. One male F2 fly with normal wings is selected at random and mated to an F2 female with normal wings. Using all possible genotypes of the F2 flies selected for this cross, list all possible crosses between the two flies involved in this mating, and determine the probability of each possible outcome.
Domestic dogs evolved from ancestral gray wolves. Wolves have coats of short, straight hair and lack 'furnishings,' a growth pattern marked by eyebrows and a mustache found in some domestic dogs. In domestic dogs, coat variation is controlled by allelic variation in three genes. Recessive mutant alleles in the FGF5 gene result in long hair, while dogs carrying the dominant ancestral allele have short hair. Likewise, recessive mutant alleles in the KRT71 gene result in curly hair, whereas dogs with an ancestral dominant allele have straight hair. Dominant mutant alleles in the RSPO2 gene cause the presence of furnishings, while dogs homozygous for the ancestral recessive allele have no furnishings. A pure-breeding curly- and long-haired poodle with furnishings was crossed to a pure-breeding short- and straight-haired border collie lacking furnishings
What are the genotypes and phenotypes of the puppies?
Situs inversus is a congenital condition in which the major visceral organs are reversed from their normal positions. Investigations into the genetics of this abnormality revealed that individuals with at least one dominant allele (SI) of an autosomal gene are normal but, surprisingly, of individuals that are homozygous for a recessive allele (si), 1/2 are situs inversus and 1/2 are normal.
What genotypes and phenotypes are expected in progeny from a cross of two si si individuals?
What genotypes and phenotypes are expected in progeny from a cross of two SI si individuals?
If dogs of the F₁ generation are interbred, what proportions of genotypes and phenotypes are expected in the F₂?
Alleles of the IGF-1 gene in dogs, encoding insulin-like growth factor, largely determine whether a domestic dog will be large or small. Dogs with an ancestral dominant allele are large, whereas dogs homozygous for the mutant recessive allele are small. Chondrodysplasia, a short-legged phenotype (as in dachshunds and basset hounds), is caused by a dominant gain-of-function allele of the FGF4 gene. The MSTN gene encodes myostatin, a regulator of muscle development. Dogs with a dominant ancestral allele of the MTSN gene have normal muscle development, while dogs homozygous for recessive mutants in the MTSN gene are 'double muscled' and have trouble running quickly. However, dogs heterozygous for the mutant allele run faster than either of the homozygotes.
You breed a pure-breeding small basset hound of normal musculature with a pure-breeding 'bully' whippet, a double-muscled large dog with normal legs.
What are the genotypes and phenotypes of the F₁ puppies?
If the F₁ of this cross is interbred, what proportion of the F₂ are expected to be fast runners and what proportion normal-speed runners?