Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 45a

Domestic dogs evolved from ancestral gray wolves. Wolves have coats of short, straight hair and lack 'furnishings,' a growth pattern marked by eyebrows and a mustache found in some domestic dogs. In domestic dogs, coat variation is controlled by allelic variation in three genes. Recessive mutant alleles in the FGF5 gene result in long hair, while dogs carrying the dominant ancestral allele have short hair. Likewise, recessive mutant alleles in the KRT71 gene result in curly hair, whereas dogs with an ancestral dominant allele have straight hair. Dominant mutant alleles in the RSPO2 gene cause the presence of furnishings, while dogs homozygous for the ancestral recessive allele have no furnishings. A pure-breeding curly- and long-haired poodle with furnishings was crossed to a pure-breeding short- and straight-haired border collie lacking furnishings


What are the genotypes and phenotypes of the puppies?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the genetic traits and their inheritance patterns. The problem describes three traits controlled by three genes: FGF5 (hair length), KRT71 (hair texture), and RSPO2 (presence of furnishings). FGF5 has a recessive mutant allele for long hair and a dominant ancestral allele for short hair. KRT71 has a recessive mutant allele for curly hair and a dominant ancestral allele for straight hair. RSPO2 has a dominant mutant allele for furnishings and a recessive ancestral allele for no furnishings.
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of the parent dogs. The pure-breeding curly- and long-haired poodle with furnishings must be homozygous recessive for FGF5 (long hair, ff), homozygous recessive for KRT71 (curly hair, kk), and homozygous dominant for RSPO2 (furnishings, FF). The pure-breeding short- and straight-haired border collie lacking furnishings must be homozygous dominant for FGF5 (short hair, FF), homozygous dominant for KRT71 (straight hair, KK), and homozygous recessive for RSPO2 (no furnishings, ff).
Step 3: Predict the genotypes of the offspring. Since the parents are pure-breeding, the offspring will inherit one allele from each parent for each gene. For FGF5, the offspring will inherit one dominant allele (F) from the border collie and one recessive allele (f) from the poodle, resulting in heterozygous genotypes (Ff). For KRT71, the offspring will inherit one dominant allele (K) from the border collie and one recessive allele (k) from the poodle, resulting in heterozygous genotypes (Kk). For RSPO2, the offspring will inherit one dominant allele (F) from the poodle and one recessive allele (f) from the border collie, resulting in heterozygous genotypes (Ff).
Step 4: Determine the phenotypes of the offspring based on their genotypes. For FGF5, heterozygous (Ff) results in short hair because the dominant allele (F) masks the recessive allele (f). For KRT71, heterozygous (Kk) results in straight hair because the dominant allele (K) masks the recessive allele (k). For RSPO2, heterozygous (Ff) results in furnishings because the dominant allele (F) is expressed.
Step 5: Summarize the genotypes and phenotypes of the puppies. The genotypes of the puppies are FfKkFf, and their phenotypes are short, straight hair with furnishings. This is due to the dominance of the ancestral alleles for hair length and texture, and the dominance of the mutant allele for furnishings.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries for a particular trait. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, which result from the interaction of its genotype with the environment. Understanding the relationship between genotype and phenotype is crucial for predicting the traits of offspring in genetic crosses.
Gamete Genotypes

Alleles and Dominance

Alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In genetics, dominance describes the relationship between alleles, where a dominant allele can mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygous individual. This concept is essential for determining the expected phenotypes of the offspring based on the parental genotypes in the given cross.
Variations on Dominance

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of the parents, it allows for a visual representation of all possible combinations of alleles in the offspring. This tool is particularly useful in this scenario to determine the potential genotypes and phenotypes of the puppies resulting from the cross between the curly- and long-haired poodle and the short- and straight-haired border collie.
