Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dominant and Recessive
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dominant and Recessive
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Genotype and Phenotype
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Homozygous and Heterozygous
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross
For the cross BB×Bb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
For the cross Aabb × aaBb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?