Compare and contrast the following terms:
Homozygous and Heterozygous
Monohybrid cross and Test cross
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross
For the cross Aabb × aaBb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
In mice, black coat color is dominant to white coat color. In the pedigree shown here, mice with a black coat are represented by darkened symbols, and those with white coats are shown as open symbols. Using allele symbols B and b, determine the genotypes for each mouse.
Two parents plan to have three children. What is the probability that the children will be two girls and one boy?