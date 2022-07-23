Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 37a

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.
Draw a pedigree that includes Amanda, Brice, and their siblings and parents. Identify the genotype of each person, using G and g to represent the dominant and recessive alleles, respectively.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern of galactosemia. Since it is an autosomal recessive disorder, individuals with the genotype 'gg' will have the disorder, while those with 'GG' or 'Gg' will be healthy. Carriers (heterozygous 'Gg') do not show symptoms but can pass the recessive allele to their offspring.
Step 2: Analyze the family history provided. Amanda and Brice are healthy, but each has a sibling with galactosemia. This indicates that Amanda and Brice are likely carriers (Gg), as their parents must also be carriers (Gg) to produce offspring with the 'gg' genotype.
Step 3: Draw the pedigree. Start with Amanda and Brice's grandparents (assume unknown genotypes unless specified). Then include their parents, siblings, and themselves. Use standard pedigree symbols: squares for males, circles for females, shading for affected individuals, and unshaded for unaffected individuals. Connect family members with lines to represent relationships.
Step 4: Assign genotypes to each individual in the pedigree. For Amanda and Brice's siblings with galactosemia, assign 'gg'. For Amanda, Brice, and their parents, assign 'Gg' (carriers). If grandparents are not specified, leave their genotypes unknown or infer based on the parents' genotypes.
Step 5: Use the completed pedigree to predict the likelihood of Amanda and Brice passing galactosemia to their children. Since both are carriers (Gg), use a Punnett square to calculate the probabilities of their offspring being 'GG', 'Gg', or 'gg'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele. In the case of galactosemia, both parents must carry at least one recessive allele (g) for their child to be affected. This means that healthy parents can still be carriers (genotype Gg) and pass the recessive allele to their offspring.
Autosomal Pedigrees

Pedigree Analysis

A pedigree is a diagram that represents the genetic relationships within a family over generations. It is used to track the inheritance of traits, such as galactosemia, and can help identify carriers and affected individuals. Symbols in a pedigree denote males, females, affected individuals, and carriers, allowing for visual representation of genetic information.
Genotype Notation

Genotype notation uses letters to represent the alleles an individual possesses for a particular gene. In this context, 'G' represents the dominant allele (normal function) and 'g' represents the recessive allele (defective function). Understanding genotype notation is crucial for determining the genetic makeup of individuals in the pedigree and predicting the likelihood of offspring inheriting galactosemia.
