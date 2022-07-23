An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.
An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Gametes that are expected to be ABcde.
An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:
Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–
A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.
You have four guinea pigs for a genetic study. One male and one female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for short brown fur. A second male and female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for long white fur. You are asked to perform two different experiments to test the proposal that short fur is dominant to long fur and that brown is dominant to white. You may use any of the four original pure-breeding guinea pigs or any of their offspring in experimental matings. Design two different experiments (crossing different animals and using different combinations of phenotypes) to test the dominance relationships of alleles for fur length and color, and make predictions for each cross based on the proposed relationships. Anticipate that the litter size will be 12 for each mating and that female guinea pigs can produce three litters in their lifetime.
Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.
Draw a pedigree that includes Amanda, Brice, and their siblings and parents. Identify the genotype of each person, using G and g to represent the dominant and recessive alleles, respectively.
Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.
What is the probability that Amanda is a carrier of the allele for galactosemia? What is the probability that Brice is a carrier? Explain your reasoning for each answer.