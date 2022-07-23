For a single dice roll, there is a 1/6 chance that any particular number will appear. For a pair of dice, each specific combination of numbers has a probability of 1/36 occurring. Most total values of two dice can occur more than one way. As a test of random probability theory, a student decides to roll a pair of six-sided dice 300 times and tabulate the results. She tabulates the number of times each different total value of the two dice occurs. Her results are the following:



Total Value of Two Dice Number of Times Rolled

2 7

3 11

4 23

5 36

6 42

7 53

8 40

9 38

10 30

11 12

12 8

TOTAL 300



The student tells you that her results fail to prove that random chance is the explanation for the outcome of this experiment. Is she correct or incorrect? Support your answer.