Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 2, Problem 37b
Chapter 2, Problem 37b

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.


What is the probability that Amanda is a carrier of the allele for galactosemia? What is the probability that Brice is a carrier? Explain your reasoning for each answer.

1
Understand the inheritance pattern: Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder, meaning that an individual must inherit two copies of the recessive allele (one from each parent) to express the disorder. Carriers have one recessive allele and one dominant allele, and they do not show symptoms of the disorder.
Analyze Amanda's family history: Amanda is healthy, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Since Alonzo has the disorder, both of their parents must be carriers (heterozygous) because they passed on the recessive allele to Alonzo. Amanda, being healthy, could either be a carrier (heterozygous) or homozygous dominant. Use a Punnett square to determine the probability of Amanda being a carrier.
Set up the Punnett square for Amanda's parents: Each parent is heterozygous (Aa). The possible offspring genotypes are: AA (homozygous dominant, not a carrier), Aa (heterozygous, carrier), and aa (homozygous recessive, affected). The probabilities are 1/4 for AA, 1/2 for Aa, and 1/4 for aa. Since Amanda is healthy, she cannot be aa, so the probability of her being a carrier (Aa) is the proportion of carriers among the healthy offspring.
Analyze Brice's family history: Brice is healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Similar to Amanda's case, both of Brice's parents must be carriers (heterozygous) because they passed on the recessive allele to Brianna. Brice, being healthy, could either be a carrier (heterozygous) or homozygous dominant. Use a Punnett square to determine the probability of Brice being a carrier.
Set up the Punnett square for Brice's parents: Each parent is heterozygous (Aa). The possible offspring genotypes are the same as Amanda's case: AA (homozygous dominant, not a carrier), Aa (heterozygous, carrier), and aa (homozygous recessive, affected). Since Brice is healthy, he cannot be aa, so the probability of him being a carrier (Aa) is the proportion of carriers among the healthy offspring.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a trait or disorder is expressed only when an individual has two copies of the recessive allele, one inherited from each parent. In the case of galactosemia, both parents must be carriers of the recessive allele for their child to be affected. If both parents are healthy but have an affected child, they are likely carriers, which is crucial for determining the carrier status of siblings.
Carrier Probability

The probability of being a carrier for a recessive genetic disorder can be calculated using family history and Punnett squares. In this scenario, since Amanda and Brice have healthy parents but affected siblings, there is a 2/3 chance that they are carriers. This is derived from the fact that if both parents are carriers, there is a 25% chance for an affected child, leaving a 66.67% chance for the siblings to be carriers.
Punnett Square Analysis

A Punnett square is a tool used in genetics to predict the genotypes of offspring from parental alleles. By setting up a Punnett square for the potential genotypes of Amanda and Brice's parents, one can visualize the inheritance patterns and calculate the likelihood of being a carrier. This method helps clarify the genetic probabilities based on the known genotypes of the family members.
