Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 37c
Chapter 2, Problem 37c

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.


What is the probability that the first child of Amanda and Brice will have galactosemia? Show your work.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern of galactosemia. It is an autosomal recessive disorder, meaning that an individual must inherit two copies of the defective allele (one from each parent) to express the condition. Carriers (heterozygous individuals) have one normal allele and one defective allele but do not show symptoms.
Step 2: Determine the genotypes of Amanda and Brice based on their family histories. Since Amanda and Brice are healthy but each has a sibling with galactosemia, their parents must be carriers (heterozygous). This means Amanda and Brice each have a 2/3 chance of being carriers (heterozygous) and a 1/3 chance of being homozygous for the normal allele.
Step 3: Calculate the probability that Amanda and Brice are both carriers. Multiply the probabilities: (2/3 for Amanda being a carrier) × (2/3 for Brice being a carrier).
Step 4: If both Amanda and Brice are carriers, calculate the probability of their child inheriting galactosemia. For two carrier parents, there is a 1/4 chance that their child will inherit two defective alleles and have galactosemia.
Step 5: Combine the probabilities from Step 3 and Step 4 to find the overall probability that Amanda and Brice's first child will have galactosemia. Multiply the probability of both being carriers by the probability of their child inheriting two defective alleles.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance occurs when a disorder is caused by mutations in genes located on the autosomes, and two copies of the mutated gene (one from each parent) are necessary for the individual to express the disorder. In the case of galactosemia, both parents must be carriers of the mutated gene for their child to have a chance of being affected. If both parents are carriers, there is a 25% probability that their child will inherit both mutated genes and express the disorder.
Carrier Status

A carrier is an individual who has one copy of a mutated gene and one normal gene for a recessive disorder. Carriers do not exhibit symptoms of the disorder but can pass the mutated gene to their offspring. In the scenario, Amanda and Brice are likely carriers since their siblings have galactosemia, which informs the probability calculations for their potential children.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two individuals. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from the parents. For Amanda and Brice, both being carriers (genotype Aa), a Punnett square can be used to determine the probabilities of their offspring being affected by galactosemia (aa), carriers (Aa), or unaffected (AA), providing a clear method to calculate the likelihood of their first child having the disorder.
