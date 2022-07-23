Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 36
Chapter 2, Problem 36

You have four guinea pigs for a genetic study. One male and one female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for short brown fur. A second male and female are from a strain that is pure-breeding for long white fur. You are asked to perform two different experiments to test the proposal that short fur is dominant to long fur and that brown is dominant to white. You may use any of the four original pure-breeding guinea pigs or any of their offspring in experimental matings. Design two different experiments (crossing different animals and using different combinations of phenotypes) to test the dominance relationships of alleles for fur length and color, and make predictions for each cross based on the proposed relationships. Anticipate that the litter size will be 12 for each mating and that female guinea pigs can produce three litters in their lifetime.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the pure-breeding guinea pigs based on the given traits. Since short fur (S) is proposed dominant to long fur (s), and brown fur (B) is proposed dominant to white fur (b), assign genotypes: short brown guinea pigs as SS BB (homozygous dominant) and long white guinea pigs as ss bb (homozygous recessive).
Step 2: Design Experiment 1 to test fur length dominance. Cross a pure-breeding short fur guinea pig (SS) with a pure-breeding long fur guinea pig (ss), keeping the color constant by using brown furred parents (BB x bb). The F1 offspring should be heterozygous (Ss) for fur length and heterozygous (Bb) for color. Predict the fur length phenotype of the F1 generation based on dominance.
Step 3: Design Experiment 2 to test fur color dominance. Cross a pure-breeding brown fur guinea pig (BB) with a pure-breeding white fur guinea pig (bb), keeping fur length constant by using short fur parents (SS x ss). The F1 offspring will be heterozygous (Bb) for color and heterozygous (Ss) for fur length. Predict the fur color phenotype of the F1 generation based on dominance.
Step 4: For each experiment, perform test crosses by mating F1 heterozygous offspring (SsBb) with homozygous recessive individuals (ssbb) to observe segregation of traits in the F2 generation. Use Punnett squares to predict the expected phenotypic ratios for fur length and color in litters of size 12.
Step 5: Use the predicted phenotypic ratios from the test crosses to confirm or refute the dominance relationships. For example, if short fur is dominant, expect approximately a 1:1 ratio of short to long fur in the test cross offspring. Similarly, for color, expect a 1:1 ratio of brown to white fur if brown is dominant.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Dominance and Allele Relationships

Dominance refers to the relationship between alleles where one allele masks the expression of another in heterozygotes. In this question, short fur is proposed as dominant over long fur, and brown color as dominant over white. Understanding dominance helps predict offspring phenotypes from specific crosses based on parental genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance

Pure-Breeding Strains and Genotype Inference

Pure-breeding strains are homozygous for specific traits, meaning they carry two identical alleles. Using pure-breeding parents allows clear inference of offspring genotypes and phenotypes in crosses. This is essential for designing experiments to test dominance by observing segregation patterns in progeny.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:06
Mendel's Experiments

Experimental Cross Design and Phenotypic Predictions

Designing genetic crosses involves selecting parents with known genotypes or phenotypes to test hypotheses about inheritance. Predicting offspring phenotypes based on proposed dominance relationships allows validation of genetic models. Considering litter size and multiple matings helps ensure statistically meaningful results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
15:24
Punnet Square
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An organism having the genotype AaBbCcDdEe is self-fertilized. Assuming the five genes assort independently, determine the following proportions:


Progeny that are expected to have the genotype AabbCcDdE–

496
views
Textbook Question

A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.

601
views
Textbook Question

For a single dice roll, there is a 1/6 chance that any particular number will appear. For a pair of dice, each specific combination of numbers has a probability of 1/36 occurring. Most total values of two dice can occur more than one way. As a test of random probability theory, a student decides to roll a pair of six-sided dice 300 times and tabulate the results. She tabulates the number of times each different total value of the two dice occurs. Her results are the following:

Total Value of Two Dice      Number of Times Rolled
               2                                          7
               3                                         11
               4                                         23
               5                                         36
               6                                         42
               7                                         53
               8                                         40
               9                                         38
              10                                        30
              11                                        12
              12                                         8
           TOTAL                                   300

The student tells you that her results fail to prove that random chance is the explanation for the outcome of this experiment. Is she correct or incorrect? Support your answer.

515
views
Textbook Question

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.

Draw a pedigree that includes Amanda, Brice, and their siblings and parents. Identify the genotype of each person, using G and g to represent the dominant and recessive alleles, respectively.

1097
views
Textbook Question

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.


What is the probability that Amanda is a carrier of the allele for galactosemia? What is the probability that Brice is a carrier? Explain your reasoning for each answer.

433
views
Textbook Question

Galactosemia is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by the inability to metabolize galactose, a component of the lactose found in mammalian milk. Galactosemia can be partially managed by eliminating dietary intake of lactose and galactose. Amanda is healthy, as are her parents, but her brother Alonzo has galactosemia. Brice has a similar family history. He and his parents are healthy, but his sister Brianna has galactosemia. Amanda and Brice are planning a family and seek genetic counseling. Based on the information provided, complete the following activities and answer the questions.


What is the probability that the first child of Amanda and Brice will have galactosemia? Show your work.

688
views