Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 27b
Chapter 2, Problem 27b

In pea plants, plant height, seed shape, and seed color are governed by three independently assorting genes. The three genes have dominant and recessive alleles, with tall (T) dominant to short (t), round (R) dominant to wrinkled (r), and yellow (G) dominant to green (g).


What proportion of the F2 are expected to be tall, wrinkled, yellow? ttRRGg?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question involves three independently assorting genes, each with dominant and recessive alleles. We are tasked with finding the proportion of F₂ offspring with the genotype ttRRGg, which corresponds to tall (tt), wrinkled (RR), and yellow (Gg).
Step 2: Apply Mendel's laws of inheritance. Since the genes assort independently, calculate the probability of each genotype separately and then multiply the probabilities together to find the overall proportion.
Step 3: Determine the probability of the 'tt' genotype. In a monohybrid cross (Tt × Tt), the offspring genotype probabilities are 1/4 TT, 1/2 Tt, and 1/4 tt. Therefore, the probability of 'tt' is 1/4.
Step 4: Determine the probability of the 'RR' genotype. In a monohybrid cross (Rr × Rr), the offspring genotype probabilities are 1/4 RR, 1/2 Rr, and 1/4 rr. Therefore, the probability of 'RR' is 1/4.
Step 5: Determine the probability of the 'Gg' genotype. In a monohybrid cross (Gg × Gg), the offspring genotype probabilities are 1/4 GG, 1/2 Gg, and 1/4 gg. Therefore, the probability of 'Gg' is 1/2. Multiply the probabilities of 'tt', 'RR', and 'Gg' together to find the overall proportion of F₂ offspring with the genotype ttRRGg.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It includes concepts such as dominant and recessive alleles, which determine the expression of traits. In this context, tall (T) is dominant over short (t), round (R) over wrinkled (r), and yellow (G) over green (g). Understanding these principles is crucial for predicting the inheritance patterns in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics

Independent Assortment

The principle of independent assortment states that alleles for different traits segregate independently of one another during gamete formation. This means that the inheritance of one trait does not affect the inheritance of another. In the case of the pea plants, the genes for height, seed shape, and seed color assort independently, allowing for a variety of combinations in the offspring, which is essential for calculating the expected proportions of phenotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of the parents, it allows for a visual representation of all possible combinations in the F₂ generation. In this scenario, constructing a Punnett square for the traits of height, seed shape, and seed color will help determine the expected proportion of offspring that are tall, wrinkled, and yellow.
Recommended video:
Guided course
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
