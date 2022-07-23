Organisms with the genotypes AABbCcDd and AaBbCcDd are crossed. What are the expected proportions of the following progeny?
AabbCcDd
AabbCcDd
A phenotype identical to either parent
A–B–ccdd
In the fruit fly Drosophila, a rudimentary wing called 'vestigial' and dark body color called 'ebony' are inherited as independently assorting genes and are recessive to their dominant counterparts full wing and gray body color. Dihybrid dominant-phenotype males and females are crossed, and 3200 progeny are produced. How many progeny flies are expected to be found in each phenotypic class?
In pea plants, plant height, seed shape, and seed color are governed by three independently assorting genes. The three genes have dominant and recessive alleles, with tall (T) dominant to short (t), round (R) dominant to wrinkled (r), and yellow (G) dominant to green (g).
If a true-breeding tall, wrinkled, yellow plant is crossed to a true-breeding short, round, green plant, what phenotypic ratios are expected in the F1 and F2?
In pea plants, plant height, seed shape, and seed color are governed by three independently assorting genes. The three genes have dominant and recessive alleles, with tall (T) dominant to short (t), round (R) dominant to wrinkled (r), and yellow (G) dominant to green (g).
What proportion of the F2 are expected to be tall, wrinkled, yellow? ttRRGg?