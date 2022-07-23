In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.

The F₁ progeny of this cross are allowed to self-fertilize. What is the expected phenotypic distribution among the F₂ progeny?