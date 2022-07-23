Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

Suppose an F₁ dihybrid (round yellow plant from Problem 16) is crossed to the pure-breeding green, round parental strain. Use a forked-line diagram to predict the phenotypic distribution of the resulting progeny.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes and phenotypes of the F₁ plant and the pure-breeding green, round parental strain. Typically, the F₁ plant is heterozygous for the traits, while the pure-breeding parent is homozygous recessive for both traits (green color and round shape).
Determine the alleles contributed by each parent. The F₁ plant will produce gametes with different allele combinations depending on whether the genes assort independently or are linked, while the pure-breeding parent will contribute only recessive alleles for both traits.
Set up the forked-line diagram by first branching according to one gene's alleles from the F₁ parent, showing the probability of each allele being passed on (usually 1/2 for each allele if heterozygous).
From each branch, further branch according to the second gene's alleles from the F₁ parent, again showing the probability of each allele being passed on. Multiply the probabilities along the branches to find the combined probability of each genotype.
Translate each genotype into its corresponding phenotype (e.g., green or yellow color, round or wrinkled shape) and sum the probabilities of genotypes that produce the same phenotype to predict the phenotypic distribution of the progeny.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Forked-Line Diagram

A forked-line diagram is a visual tool used to calculate the combined probabilities of independent genetic events. It breaks down complex crosses into sequential branches representing each gene's segregation, allowing easy multiplication of probabilities to predict phenotypic ratios in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Branch Diagram

F₁ Generation and Pure-Breeding Strains

The F₁ generation results from crossing two pure-breeding parental strains, producing heterozygous offspring. Pure-breeding strains are homozygous for specific traits, ensuring consistent phenotype expression, which is essential for predicting progeny outcomes in subsequent crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:06
Mendel's Experiments

Phenotypic Ratios and Mendelian Inheritance

Phenotypic ratios describe the proportion of different observable traits in offspring, determined by Mendelian inheritance patterns. Understanding dominant and recessive alleles and their segregation during gamete formation helps predict these ratios in genetic crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.

Use a Punnett square to predict the F₂ progeny that would be expected if the F₁ are allowed to self-fertilize.

563
views
Textbook Question

A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.

What proportion of the F₂ progeny are expected to have yellow seeds? Wrinkled seeds? Green seeds? Round seeds?

581
views
Textbook Question

A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.

What is the expected phenotype distribution among the F₂ progeny?

411
views
Textbook Question

In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.

The F₁ progeny of this cross are allowed to self-fertilize. What is the expected phenotypic distribution among the F₂ progeny?

476
views
Textbook Question

In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.

Suppose that all of the F₂ progeny with terminal flowers, i.e., plants with terminal flowers and inflated pods and plants with terminal flowers and constricted pods, are saved and allowed to self-fertilize to produce a partial F₃ generation. What is the expected phenotypic distribution among these F₃ plants?

610
views
Textbook Question

In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.

If an F₁ plant from the initial cross described above is crossed with a plant that is terminal, constricted, what is the expected distribution among the resulting progeny?

425
views