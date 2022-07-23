Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 18b

In pea plants, the appearance of flowers along the main stem is a dominant phenotype called 'axial' and is controlled by an allele T. The recessive phenotype, produced by an allele t, has flowers only at the end of the stem and is called 'terminal.' Pod form displays a dominant phenotype, 'inflated,' controlled by an allele C, and a recessive 'constricted' form, produced by the c allele. A cross is made between a pure-breeding axial, constricted plant and a plant that is pure-breeding terminal, inflated.
Suppose that all of the F₂ progeny with terminal flowers, i.e., plants with terminal flowers and inflated pods and plants with terminal flowers and constricted pods, are saved and allowed to self-fertilize to produce a partial F₃ generation. What is the expected phenotypic distribution among these F₃ plants?

1
Step 1: Identify the genotypes of the parental (P) generation. The pure-breeding axial, constricted plant has the genotype TTcc, while the pure-breeding terminal, inflated plant has the genotype ttCC. These genotypes are homozygous for their respective traits.
Step 2: Determine the genotype of the F₁ generation. When the P generation plants are crossed, the offspring will inherit one allele from each parent for each gene. Thus, the F₁ generation will have the genotype TtCc, which is heterozygous for both traits. The phenotype of the F₁ plants will be axial flowers and inflated pods, as both traits are dominant.
Step 3: Analyze the F₂ generation. When the F₁ plants self-fertilize, a dihybrid cross occurs. Use a Punnett square to determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for the F₂ generation. The expected phenotypic ratio for a dihybrid cross is 9:3:3:1, where 9 plants have axial flowers and inflated pods, 3 have axial flowers and constricted pods, 3 have terminal flowers and inflated pods, and 1 has terminal flowers and constricted pods.
Step 4: Focus on the terminal flower phenotypes in the F₂ generation. These include plants with terminal flowers and inflated pods (ttC_) and plants with terminal flowers and constricted pods (ttcc). These plants are saved and allowed to self-fertilize to produce the F₃ generation.
Step 5: Predict the phenotypic distribution in the F₃ generation. For the plants with terminal flowers and inflated pods (ttC_), self-fertilization will produce a 3:1 ratio of inflated to constricted pods. For the plants with terminal flowers and constricted pods (ttcc), all offspring will have terminal flowers and constricted pods, as they are homozygous recessive for both traits. Combine these results to determine the overall phenotypic distribution in the F₃ generation.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive traits. This framework is essential for predicting the outcomes of genetic crosses, such as the one described in the question.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic ratios of offspring from a genetic cross. By organizing the alleles of the parent plants, it allows for a visual representation of how traits may combine in the F1 and subsequent generations. This tool is crucial for determining the expected distribution of phenotypes in the F3 generation based on the F2 progeny.
Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios refer to the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. In this context, understanding how to calculate these ratios based on the inheritance patterns of the dominant and recessive traits is vital for predicting the appearance of the F3 generation. The ratios help in interpreting the expected outcomes of self-fertilization in the progeny.
