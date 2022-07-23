Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
The accompanying pedigree shows the transmission of albinism (absence of skin pigment) in a human family.
Pedigree chart illustrating the inheritance of albinism in a family, highlighting individual I-3's potential carrier status.
What is the probability that female I-3 is a heterozygous carrier of the allele for albinism? 

1
Analyze the pedigree to determine the inheritance pattern of albinism. Albinism is typically inherited as an autosomal recessive trait, meaning an individual must inherit two copies of the recessive allele (aa) to express the condition.
Identify the genotype of individuals in the pedigree. Start with individuals who are affected by albinism (aa) and those who are unaffected but have affected offspring, as they are likely carriers (Aa).
Focus on individual I-3. Since I-3 is unaffected, she cannot have the genotype 'aa' (homozygous recessive). However, she could be either 'AA' (homozygous dominant) or 'Aa' (heterozygous carrier).
Consider the genetic information of I-3's offspring and partner. If I-3 has children with albinism, her genotype must be 'Aa' because she would need to pass on the recessive allele to her affected child. If no children are affected, calculate the probability based on the genotypes of her parents and the Mendelian inheritance rules.
Use a Punnett square to determine the probability of I-3 being a carrier. If her parents are both heterozygous (Aa), the probability of I-3 being a carrier is 2/3, as she cannot be 'aa' (affected) and there is a 1/3 chance of being 'AA' (non-carrier).

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a diagrammatic method used to trace the inheritance patterns of traits through generations in a family. It helps identify whether a trait is dominant or recessive and can indicate the genotypes of individuals based on their phenotypes and family relationships. Understanding how to read and interpret pedigrees is crucial for determining the likelihood of genetic traits being passed on.
Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Albinism is typically inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, meaning that an individual must inherit two copies of the recessive allele (one from each parent) to express the trait. Carriers, who have one dominant and one recessive allele, do not show the trait but can pass the recessive allele to their offspring. Recognizing this inheritance pattern is essential for calculating the probability of being a carrier.
Genotype Probability Calculation

Calculating genotype probabilities involves using known genotypes of family members to determine the likelihood of an individual being a carrier of a specific allele. This often employs tools like Punnett squares or probability rules based on the inheritance patterns observed in the pedigree. For female I-3, understanding her parents' genotypes and the presence of the albinism trait in the family will be key to determining her carrier status.
