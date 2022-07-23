Look over the 10 diseases approved for genetic health risk assessment listed in Application Chapter B. Select one disease other than the three discussed in Application Chapter B or in this chapter (alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, late-onset Alzheimer disease, and celiac disease) or another of the diseases of your choice. Do a brief Internet search to find and download (1) one article for a nonscientific audience identifying the gene or genes whose alleles are associated with occurrence of the disease and (2) one scientific paper that provides data supporting the association of specific alleles of the gene or genes with the disease. Write a short summary combining the information contained in the two papers.
Chapter 20, Problem D.3
What lines of evidence support the hypothesis that modern humans evolved in Africa and then subsequently migrated throughout the globe?
Understand the hypothesis: Modern humans evolved in Africa and then migrated globally, known as the 'Out of Africa' model.
Examine fossil evidence: Identify the oldest anatomically modern human fossils found in Africa, which are older than those found elsewhere, supporting an African origin.
Analyze genetic evidence: Study mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome data showing greater genetic diversity in African populations, indicating a longer evolutionary history there.
Consider archaeological evidence: Look at the distribution and age of stone tools and cultural artifacts that trace human technological development starting in Africa.
Review patterns of genetic variation worldwide: Observe that non-African populations have subsets of African genetic diversity, consistent with migration out of Africa and subsequent population bottlenecks.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fossil Evidence
Fossil evidence includes ancient human remains found primarily in Africa that show a gradual evolution of modern human traits. These fossils, dated using various methods, provide a timeline supporting Africa as the origin of Homo sapiens before their migration to other continents.
Genetic Evidence
Genetic studies, especially analyses of mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome markers, reveal that the greatest genetic diversity exists in African populations. This suggests a longer evolutionary history in Africa, supporting the 'Out of Africa' model of human migration.
Descriptive Genetics
Archaeological Evidence
Archaeological findings, such as early tools and cultural artifacts, trace the development of modern human behavior in Africa. The spread of similar technologies and cultural practices to other regions aligns with the migration of humans out of Africa.
Textbook Question
Why might mitochondrial, Y chromosome, and autosomal DNA provide different perspectives on our evolutionary past, for example, with respect to our relationship with Neanderthals?
What insights have analyses of human mitochondrial DNA provided into our recent evolutionary past?
Discuss how both gains and losses of regulatory elements may lead to human-specific traits.
Carl Linnaeus, the 18th-century botanist who laid the foundation for the modern system of taxonomic nomenclature, placed chimpanzees and humans in the same genus. Discuss the merits of this classification.
How do copy-number variants arise? Do they account for more polymorphism than SNPs within the human population?
