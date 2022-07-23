Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 40c
Chapter 20, Problem 40c

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person compare the frequencies of each color in they pile with the frequencies in the original bag. Describe any differences in frequency between the pile and the original bag.

Step 1: Begin by emptying the contents of the bag of candies onto a table. Ensure that the candies are spread out randomly to avoid any bias in distribution.
Step 2: Divide the candies into five approximately equal piles (or among the group members if working collaboratively). Avoid selecting candies based on color; focus solely on dividing the total quantity evenly.
Step 3: Count the number of candies of each color in one of the smaller piles. Record these frequencies for each color in the pile.
Step 4: Count the number of candies of each color in the original bag before division. Record these frequencies as the baseline for comparison.
Step 5: Compare the frequencies of each color in the smaller pile to the frequencies in the original bag. Note any differences, such as overrepresentation or underrepresentation of certain colors, and consider how random sampling might lead to these variations.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution and natural selection, as it provides the raw material for adaptation. In the context of the candy exercise, the different colors represent genetic traits, and the distribution of these colors can illustrate how variation occurs in a population.
Sampling Error

Sampling error is the difference between the characteristics of a sample and the characteristics of the population from which it is drawn. In the candy division exercise, when dividing the candies into piles, random chance may lead to unequal representation of colors in each pile compared to the original bag. This concept highlights the importance of sample size and randomness in obtaining accurate representations of a population.
Frequency Distribution

Frequency distribution is a statistical representation that shows how often each value occurs in a dataset. In the candy exercise, comparing the frequency of each color in the piles to the original bag allows participants to analyze how the distribution of traits can change due to random sampling. Understanding frequency distributions is essential for interpreting genetic data and assessing population diversity.
