Chapter 20, Problem 40b

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Tabulate the total number of candies of each color in the original bag by combining the numbers from each person. Use these numbers to determine the frequency of each color in the original bag.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by emptying the contents of the bag onto a table. Ensure all candies are visible and accessible for division.
Step 2: Randomly divide the candies into equal piles. If working alone, divide the candies into five approximately equal piles. Avoid selecting candies based on color to maintain randomness.
Step 3: Count the number of candies of each color in each pile. Record these counts systematically for each pile.
Step 4: Combine the counts from all piles to determine the total number of candies of each color in the original bag. Add the counts for each color across all piles.
Step 5: Calculate the frequency of each candy color by dividing the total number of candies of each color by the total number of candies in the bag. Use the formula: n(color)N, where n(color) is the total count of a specific color and N is the total number of candies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Random Sampling

Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that each member has an equal chance of being chosen. In the context of dividing candies, this method helps to avoid bias in selection, allowing for a more representative distribution of different colors. This concept is crucial for understanding how to achieve an equitable division of the candies.
Frequency Distribution

Frequency distribution is a statistical method that shows how often each value occurs in a dataset. By tabulating the total number of candies of each color, one can create a frequency distribution that illustrates the relative abundance of each color in the original bag. This concept is essential for analyzing the results of the candy division and understanding the overall composition of the bag.
Proportional Representation

Proportional representation refers to the idea that the distribution of items (like candies) should reflect their original proportions in the population. When dividing the candies, it is important to ensure that each pile maintains a similar ratio of colors as found in the original bag. This concept helps in assessing whether the division was fair and representative of the initial assortment.
