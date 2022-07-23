Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Chapter 20, Problem 41a

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors of the two candies as though they were a genotype. Put the candies back into their respective piles.

Combine all the candies from Problem 40 into a single mound to ensure all colors are represented.
Divide the mound into four equal piles, ensuring that the frequency of each candy color is the same in each pile. This step ensures uniform distribution of colors across all piles.
Label two of the piles as 'male' and the other two as 'female' to distinguish their roles in the experiment.
Split the group into two halves. Assign one male and one female pile to each half of the group for their experiments.
For the experiment, each participant blindly draws one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors of the candies as though they represent a genotype (e.g., color from male = allele 1, color from female = allele 2). Return the candies to their respective piles after recording.

Genotype and Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it possesses for a particular trait. Phenotype, on the other hand, is the observable expression of that genotype, influenced by both genetic and environmental factors. In the context of the candy experiment, the colors of the candies represent different alleles, and drawing them simulates the process of genetic inheritance.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance is the set of principles that describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring through alleles. It includes concepts such as dominance, segregation, and independent assortment. In this experiment, the equal division of candy colors into male and female piles mimics the segregation of alleles during gamete formation, allowing for the study of inheritance patterns.
Random Sampling

Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population in a way that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. This method is crucial in experiments to ensure that results are unbiased and representative. In the candy experiment, blindly drawing candies from the piles exemplifies random sampling, which helps to simulate genetic variation in offspring.
