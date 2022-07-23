Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 40a
Chapter 20, Problem 40a

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person count the number of candies of each color in they pile and calculate the frequency of each color in the pile.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by emptying the contents of the bag of candies onto a flat surface, ensuring all candies are visible and accessible.
Step 2: Randomly divide the candies into approximately equal piles. If working alone, divide the candies into five piles. Avoid selecting candies based on color; focus on equal distribution.
Step 3: Assign each person (or yourself, if working alone) one pile of candies. Count the number of candies of each color in their respective pile. Record these counts for each color.
Step 4: Calculate the frequency of each candy color in the pile by dividing the count of candies of a specific color by the total number of candies in the pile. Use the formula: Count ext{ }of ext{ }specific ext{ }colorTotal ext{ }candies ext{ }in ext{ }pile
Step 5: Repeat the frequency calculation for each candy color in the pile and compare the frequencies across different piles to observe any patterns or variations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Random Sampling

Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that each member has an equal chance of being chosen. This method helps to minimize bias and allows for a more accurate representation of the population's characteristics. In the context of dividing candies, random sampling ensures that the distribution of colors is not influenced by personal preferences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:55
Non-Random Mating

Frequency Distribution

Frequency distribution is a statistical method that shows how often each value occurs in a dataset. It is typically represented in a table or graph, allowing for easy visualization of the data. In this exercise, calculating the frequency of each candy color helps to understand the diversity and abundance of colors in the sample, providing insights into the overall composition of the bag.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection

Proportional Representation

Proportional representation refers to the idea that the distribution of items (like candies) should reflect the overall composition of the original group. When dividing the candies, it is important that each pile represents the variety and quantity of colors found in the entire bag. This concept is crucial for ensuring that each participant receives a fair and representative sample of the candies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:06
Mathematical Measurements
Related Practice
Textbook Question

New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. Is it likely that sexual reproduction between the allopolyploid species and either of its diploid ancestors would yield fertile progeny? Why or why not?

531
views
Textbook Question

New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. What type of isolation mechanism is most likely to prevent hybridization between the allopolyploid and the diploid species?

456
views
Textbook Question

New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. What pattern of speciation is illustrated by the development of the allopolyploid species?

456
views
Textbook Question

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Tabulate the total number of candies of each color in the original bag by combining the numbers from each person. Use these numbers to determine the frequency of each color in the original bag.

382
views
Textbook Question

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Have each person compare the frequencies of each color in they pile with the frequencies in the original bag. Describe any differences in frequency between the pile and the original bag.

446
views
Textbook Question

Divide the contents of a large bag of different-colored candies randomly and approximately equally among the members of the group. Do not pick specific candy colors, but simply empty the contents of the bag onto a table and quickly divide the pile. If you are doing this exercise by yourself, divide the contents of the bag into five piles. Identify what phenomenon explains the observed differences. What evolutionary mechanism do the observations emulate?

472
views