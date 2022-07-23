A 9-bp deletion in the mitochondrial genome between the gene for cytochrome oxidase subunit II and the gene for tRNAᴸʸˢ is a common polymorphism among Polynesians and also in a population of Taiwanese natives. The frequency of the polymorphism varies between populations: The highest frequency is seen in the Maoris of New Zealand (98%), lower levels are seen in eastern Polynesia (80%) and western Polynesia (89%), and the lowest level is seen in the Taiwanese population. What do these frequencies tell us about the settlement of the Pacific by the ancestors of the present-day Polynesians?
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Random Mating
Inbreeding
Genetic Diversity
If you were to compare your genome sequence with that of your parents, how would it differ? If you were to compare your genome sequence with another student's in the class, how would it differ? What additional difference might you see if your genome was compared with that of a sub-Saharan African, or if you are of sub-Saharan African descent, with that of a non-African?
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Population and gene pool
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
A polymorphic trait and a polymorphic gene
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck