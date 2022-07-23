Achromatopsia is a rare autosomal recessive form of complete color blindness that affects about 1 in 20,000 people in most populations. People with this disorder see only in black and white and have extreme sensitivity to light and poor visual acuity. On Pingelap Island, one of a cluster of coral atoll islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, approximately 10% of the 3000 indigenous Pingelapese inhabitants have achromatopsia.Achromatopsia was first recorded on Pingelap in the mid-1800s, about four generations after a typhoon devastated Pingelap and reduced the island population to about 20 people. All Pingelapese with achromatopsia trace their ancestry to one male who was one of the 20 typhoon survivors. Provide a genetic explanation for the origin of achromatopsia on Pingelap, and explain the most likely evolutionary model for the high frequency there of achromatopsia.