Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁵
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=4(1/2)⁸
Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁷
New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. Is it likely that sexual reproduction between the allopolyploid species and either of its diploid ancestors would yield fertile progeny? Why or why not?
New allopolyploid plant species can arise by hybridization between two species. If hybridization occurs between a diploid plant species with 2n = 14 and a second diploid species with 2n = 22, the new allopolyploid would have 36 chromosomes. What type of isolation mechanism is most likely to prevent hybridization between the allopolyploid and the diploid species?