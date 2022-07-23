Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 36d

Draw a separate hypothetical pedigree identifying the inbred individuals and the inbreeding pathways for each of the following inbreeding coefficients:
F=2(1/2)⁷

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inbreeding coefficient (F). The inbreeding coefficient quantifies the probability that two alleles at a locus are identical by descent. It is calculated based on the pathways of inheritance and the degree of relatedness between parents.
Step 2: Recognize that the formula for the inbreeding coefficient is F = Σ(1/2)^n, where n represents the number of individuals in the inbreeding pathway connecting the parents of the individual being analyzed. In this case, F = 2(1/2)^7.
Step 3: Draw a hypothetical pedigree. Start by identifying the individual whose inbreeding coefficient is being calculated. This individual will be the focal point of the pedigree. Label this individual clearly.
Step 4: Trace the inbreeding pathways. Since the formula includes (1/2)^7, this indicates that there are 7 generations in the pathway connecting the parents of the focal individual. Draw the pedigree to reflect this, showing the common ancestor(s) and the repeated mating events that lead to the focal individual.
Step 5: Highlight the inbred individuals and the pathways. Mark the individuals in the pedigree who are inbred (those with an inbreeding coefficient greater than 0). Clearly indicate the pathways that contribute to the calculation of F = 2(1/2)^7, ensuring the pedigree visually represents the generational connections and shared ancestry.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inbreeding Coefficient (F)

The inbreeding coefficient (F) quantifies the probability that two alleles at a locus are identical by descent. It ranges from 0 (no inbreeding) to 1 (complete inbreeding). In this context, F=2(1/2)⁷ indicates a specific level of inbreeding, which can be calculated to understand the genetic relatedness of individuals in a pedigree.
Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a method used to trace the inheritance of traits and genetic disorders through generations. It involves creating a diagram that represents family relationships and genetic connections. By analyzing a pedigree, one can identify inbred individuals and their pathways, which is essential for understanding the implications of inbreeding on genetic diversity and health.
Inbreeding Pathways

Inbreeding pathways refer to the specific routes through which genetic material is passed between related individuals in a pedigree. These pathways illustrate how alleles can be inherited from common ancestors, leading to increased homozygosity. Understanding these pathways is crucial for identifying inbred individuals and assessing the potential risks associated with inbreeding, such as the expression of deleterious traits.
