Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 41c

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Determine the frequency of each candy color in the total of 25 draws (a total of 50 candies) and compare these frequencies with the original frequencies of the colors in the pile.

1
Step 1: Combine all the candies from Problem 40 into a single mound. Ensure that the total number of candies and their respective colors are accounted for accurately.
Step 2: Divide the mound into four equal piles, ensuring that the frequency of each candy color is distributed equally across all four piles. This requires calculating the proportion of each color in the original mound and distributing them accordingly.
Step 3: Label two of the piles as 'male' and the other two as 'female.' Ensure that the labeling is clear and consistent for the subsequent experiments.
Step 4: Split the group into two halves. Assign one male and one female pile to the first half of the group, and the other male and female piles to the second half of the group. Each half of the group will use their assigned piles for experiments.
Step 5: For each group, conduct 25 draws (a total of 50 candies) and record the frequency of each candy color. Compare these frequencies with the original frequencies of the colors in the mound to analyze any deviations or patterns.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution and natural selection, as it provides the raw material for adaptation. In the context of the candy experiment, the different colors represent genetic traits, and understanding their distribution helps in analyzing how traits are inherited and expressed.
Genomic Variation

Sampling and Frequency Distribution

Sampling involves selecting a subset of individuals from a larger population to estimate characteristics of the whole. Frequency distribution is a statistical method that shows how often each color appears in a sample. In this experiment, drawing candies and calculating the frequency of each color allows for comparison with the original distribution, providing insights into randomness and bias in sampling.
Genetic Drift

Experimental Design

Experimental design is the process of planning an experiment to ensure valid and reliable results. It includes defining control and experimental groups, randomization, and replication. In this scenario, dividing the candies into male and female piles and having two groups conduct separate experiments exemplifies a controlled approach to test hypotheses about color frequency and inheritance patterns.
Transformation
