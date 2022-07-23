Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular Levels
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 20 - Population Genetics and Evolution at the Population, Species, and Molecular LevelsProblem 41d
Chapter 20, Problem 41d

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Explain any observed differences in frequencies in terms of the evolutionary mechanism the results best emulate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Combine all the candies from Problem 40 into a single mound. Ensure that the total number of candies and their respective colors are accounted for accurately.
Step 2: Divide the mound into four equal piles, ensuring that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. This requires careful distribution to maintain proportional representation of each color across all piles.
Step 3: Label two of the piles as 'male' and the other two as 'female.' This labeling represents the division of genetic material into gametes, akin to the separation of alleles during meiosis.
Step 4: Split the group into two halves. Assign one male and one female pile to each half of the group. This simulates the pairing of gametes during fertilization, where genetic material from both parents combines.
Step 5: Conduct experiments with each half of the group using their respective piles. Observe any differences in frequencies of candy colors between the two groups. Analyze these differences in terms of evolutionary mechanisms, such as genetic drift, natural selection, or gene flow, which could explain the observed variations in allele frequencies.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variation

Genetic variation refers to the differences in DNA sequences among individuals within a population. This variation is crucial for evolution, as it provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon. In the context of the experiment, the different frequencies of candy colors can represent different alleles, influencing the traits that may be favored or selected in future generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Natural Selection

Natural selection is a fundamental evolutionary mechanism where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce. In the experiment, if certain candy colors (traits) are more appealing or beneficial in a given environment, those colors may become more prevalent in subsequent generations, leading to observable differences in frequencies between the male and female piles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection

Sexual Selection

Sexual selection is a form of natural selection where individuals with certain traits are more likely to attract mates and reproduce. In the context of the experiment, the division of candies into male and female piles can simulate sexual selection, where preferences for specific colors may lead to differences in the frequency of those colors in the offspring, reflecting how mate choice can influence genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:54
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors of the two candies as though they were a genotype. Put the candies back into their respective piles.

400
views
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Repeat this activity 24 more times, recording the 'genotype' each time.

431
views
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Determine the frequency of each candy color in the total of 25 draws (a total of 50 candies) and compare these frequencies with the original frequencies of the colors in the pile.

385
views
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'

Have one person blindly draw one candy from the male pile and one candy from the female pile. Record the colors as though they were genotypes.

487
views
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'

If both colors drawn are yellow, eat the candies! If the two colors are any other combination, including yellow with any other color, put the candies back into their respective piles.

399
views
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problems 41 back into a single mound and then divide them into two piles, being sure that the frequencies of each color are the same in each pile. Make a note of the starting frequency of each color. Label one pile 'male' and the other pile 'female.'

Repeat this process of blindly drawing one male and one female candy 12 to 15 times for each person in the group.

445
views